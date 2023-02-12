How to Watch Super Bowl on Apple TV for Free

Two black quarterbacks will compete against each other for the first time ever in the Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 12.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch on your Apple TV streaming device via FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Super Bowl LVII live on your Apple TV:

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Fox 4K (with compatible device) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Super Bowl LVII live on the FuboTV app on your Apple TV. Just download the FuboTV app on your Apple TV and then sign in with your FuboTV credentials to start watching.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app on your Apple TV. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Super Bowl LVII live on the DirecTV Stream app on your Apple TV. Just download the DirecTV Stream app on your Apple TV and then sign in with your DirecTV Stream credentials to start watching.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app on your Apple TV. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but if you’ve used up all your other free trials, this is one of the best and most-reliable streaming services with Fox, and it includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Super Bowl LVII live on the Hulu With Live TV app on your Apple TV. Just download the Hulu With Live TV app on your Apple TV and then sign in with your Hulu With Live TV credentials to start watching.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app on your Apple TV. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu With Live TV credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game, NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch Super Bowl LVII live on the DAZN app on your Apple TV. Just download the DAZN app on your Apple TV and then sign in with your DAZN credentials to start watching.

Eagles vs Chiefs Preview

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will become the first ever pair of black quarterbacks to compete against each other in Super Bowl history on Sunday.

“It dispels the old narrative that you black quarterbacks weren’t intelligent enough to pick up stuff,” Hurts’ father and high school football coach, Averion, said via CBS 19. “He’s clearly smart enough.”

Both Mahomes and Hurts hail from Texas where their fathers spurred on their athletic careers. Averion coached his son through middle school in Channelview before the younger Hurts became a star quarterback at Alabama and Oklahoma. Patrick Mahomes Sr., was a MLB pitcher for 11 seasons, and a major influence on the younger Mahomes — bucking stereotype of uninvolved black fathers as CBS 19’s Ashley Moore noted.

“My dad was always in the stands,” Mahomes Sr. said via CBS 19. “He’d get off work and he’d be at every game, didn’t matter what sport it was, he was going to be there. So, I decided early on that Patrick, was going to have the same support for me.”

The younger Mahomes developed a strong arm and shined as a college quarterback at Texas Tech. The Chiefs took him with the 10th pick in the 2017 draft with a trade, and he burst on the scene in his second season in 2018 as a superstar quarterback. He then led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowls before the Cincinnati Bengals forced a one-year hiatus last year.

“To be a part of history and knowing that I had my hand in making one of those black quarterbacks, it’s just a special thing for me,” Mahomes Sr. said via CBS 19. “And I know it’s going to be very special for Patrick.”

Hurts went a different route to NFL stardom as a second-round draft pick to the Eagles in 2020. He arrived amid a recent extension to former quarterback and 2017 MVP candidate Carson Wentz. Things didn’t work out for Wentz amid injuries and declining performance in 2020, and Hurts took the reins late in the season. Hurts then led the Eagles to the playoffs in 2021, and things took off from there in 2022.

Both the Eagles and Chiefs boast droves of talent all over the field in complementing their star quarterbacks. Hurts has wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown to target plus tight end Dallas Goedert. Mahomes has receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Vales-Scantling to throw to plus tight end Travis Kelce.

Defensively, the Chiefs and Eagles have both shut down strong offenses this season. The Chiefs limited a high-scoring Bengals offense to 20 points in the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago. The Eagles held both NFC playoff opponents to a touchdown.