How to Watch TCU vs KSU Big-12 Championship Online

Looking to secure their place in the college football playoff, No. 3 TCU takes on No. 10 Kansas State in the Big-12 Championship on Saturday.

Kansas State vs TCU Preview

The 9-3 Kansas State Wildcats are facing the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Championship game, with a trip to the college football playoffs on the line for the Horned Frogs.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes knows that it won’t be easy, though. The two teams faced off during the regular season and while TCU emerged victorious, K-State jumped out to a 28-10 lead. But he said in his pre-game press conference that they are trying not to let the previous match-up bear much weight as they prepare for the Big 12 Championship.

“Guys have a lot of energy and a lot of focus, obviously they’re excited about the challenge in front of them playing against a really good Kansas State football team … it’s kind of a unique deal, playing against soembody twice in a year. It’s something I haven’t done very often. … so that’s a little bit different experience, but at the same time, it’s a football game and you’ve gotta get ready for all of them independently of each other. Certainly what happened the first time has no bearing on what’s going to happen this time, so the big thing for us is preparation and doing everything we can to give ourselves the best opportunity to play well Saturday,” said Dykes, adding, “Looking forward to competing against a very good team and the guys are excited about the challenge.”

Still, the Kansas State players haven’t forgotten the way TCU came back to beat them earlier this year, even if their coach Chris Klieman says they are looking at this game on its own.

“I was sick after that game,” K-State center Hayden Gillum told Trib Live. “It was probably one of the harder losses in the year. … We know we owe these guys one.”

“We have an opportunity to play one of the best teams in the country. We earned the opportunity to get to this point,” said Klieman. “Never looked ahead and never looked behind.”

He added in his pre-game press conference, “I know how good a football team [TCU is]. Offensively, defensively. Special teams, collectively, they’re the fastest team we’ve played. You know, they’re the fastest team we’ve played. All three phases. Whether it’s a return guy that has had a bunch of big plays to the wide receivers to the running back to the defensive guys that are playing really fast. They’re playing with confidence, but just I think their overall team speed is really good.”

The Big 12 Championship game kicks off Saturday, December 3 at noon Eastern time on ABC.