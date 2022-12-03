TCU vs Kansas State Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Kansas State and TCU meet for the Big 12 Conference title on Saturday, December 3.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch Kansas State vs TCU streaming live online:

Kansas State vs TCU Preview

Third-ranked TCU (12-0) looks to take one last step toward a first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) have different ideas after giving TCU a tough test earlier in the season.

K-State built a 28-10 lead against TCU in the second quarter on October 22 in before the Horned Frogs rallied for a 38-28 victory. The Wildcats gained 390 yards of total offense in the game, but two turnovers proved costly.

“We didn’t see the ball very much because we couldn’t get it back from them,” K-State head coach Chris Klieman said via 247 Sports.

TCU went on to win another four contests by 10 points or less before blowing out Iowa State 62-14 on November 26 to end the regular season. The Horned Frogs boast an explosive offense with 41.3 points and 473.3 yards per game. The defense poses an equal challenge with 24.5 points and 238.6 yards yards allowed per contest.

Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan has a strong season going with 3,070 yards passing and 29 touchdowns versus three interceptions. Duggan gave the Wildcats trouble last time out with 280 yards and three touchdowns.

K-State will also need to solve TCU running back Kendre Miller, who has 1,260 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns this season. Miller ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns against the Wildcats.

Since the loss, K-State has exploded offensively with 40 points in three of the past five games and no less than 27 points in the other two. K-State capped the regular season with a 47-27 rout of in-state rival Kansas on November 26.

The Wildcats will look to take that momentum into round two against TCU. Wildcats quarterback Will Howard threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns versus an interception last time against the Horned Frogs. Howard has 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns versus two interceptions this year.

K-STATE!! Will Howard to a wide open Sammy Wheeler for the 42 yard TD! pic.twitter.com/hxey36W9go — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 27, 2022

“I think when they had the transition from Adrian Martinez to Will Howard, the offense changed a little bit,” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said about the K-State offense via 247 Sports. “They’ve done a nice job. Collin Klein, their offensive coordinator, has done a nice job of utilizing their personnel and kind of adapting a little bit. They went to a little bit more of a passing offense with less quarterback runs, but they’ll still do some quarterback runs. They’re certainly not as heavy as they were with Martinez as their quarterback.”

K-State running back Deuce Vaughn likewise had a strong showing against TCU last time with 83 yards and a touchdown. Vaughn has 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Klieman believes Saturday will be a different story with an invigorated offense.

“But I just think they are so much more comfortable, being that Will’s played a handful of games now and taken the majority of the reps with the ones for the last three-plus weeks,” Klieman said via 247 Sports. “I think he’s confident, I think that the players are confident in him and I’m excited to see as this week unfolds, some of the things that we come up with, some of the wrinkles maybe off of a specific look to what we do really well and still, it comes down to getting the ball into our playmakers hands.”