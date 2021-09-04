Texas vs ULL Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Steve Sarkisian era begins on Saturday when the new Texas Longhorns head coach square off against Billy Napier’s Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Louisiana vs Texas online:

Louisiana vs Texas Preview

Levi Lewis is reprising his role of quarterback for Louisiana-Lafayette this season and is looking to make up for lost time due to the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. The left-handed super senior recorded 2,274 passing yard last season with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games. Thanks in part to his powerful arm and impressive run game, analysts can’t help but liken him to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

The easy knock on Louisiana QB Levi Lewis will be height (5086v), but big hands {9 5/8) will help ease size concerns for some NFL teams. Fun to watch & hard to defend. Stylistically, think Kyler Murray. Staff says @FirstLevi is an A+ leader & person. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/d0p4NcoVOO — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) July 16, 2021

There’s a chance Lewis will be testing the strengths of those legs early on. Louisiana lost running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas and in the offseason, the latter leading the team in rushing yards and touchdowns. That being said, expect to see more action from sophomore Chris Smith, who had a pretty quiet season of 359 rushing yards and just one touchdown.

The season opener is a chance at redemption for Sarkisian. The former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator is looking to revive his head coaching career after a controversial tenure at USC that ultimately resulted in an early termination and subsequent stint in a treatment facility in 2015. With a renewed outlook, the 47-year-old is hoping to put the past behind him and bring the Longhorns back to winning ways.

“Nobody likes getting fired,” Sarkisian said, via KXAN.com. “I don’t care if you get a big paycheck or not, that’s not fun for you, that’s not fun for your family, that’s not fun for your coaching staff and their families. A lot of people get affected by that. So, now, to be back in the seat I think I’ve got a great deal of appreciation for the opportunity.”

Joining him as another few face in the program is quarterback Hudson Card, second-year freshman who lacks a substantial record for real analysis. Card tossed just three three passes for Longhorns in all of 2020, but as a Lake Travis High School graduate, Card has the support of local Texans cheering him and of course, 100k+ fans in burnt orange and white.