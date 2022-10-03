How to Watch ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Online for Free

Long-running medical drama “The Good Doctor” is returning for its sixth season on Monday, October 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Preview

Play

The Good Doctor – Season Premiere MONDAY OCT 3 on ABC On Oct. 3, we return to St. Bonaventure. #TheGoodDoctor 2022-08-31T17:45:02Z

Starring Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a prodigy surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, “The Good Doctor” focuses on Murphy’s quest to “prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives,” according to the ABC press release.

It continues:

All while planning a wedding, season five saw Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change came to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team also navigated the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continued to deal with life and death situations. In the season six premiere, “Afterparty,” Shaun and Lea’s long-awaited wedding reception is interrupted by a violent attack at the hospital and the entire team must mobilize to save the victims. Meanwhile, the trauma of seeing people he cares for in life-threatening situations is affecting Shaun in more ways than one. Following their long-awaited wedding festivities and his promotion to surgical attending, Shaun and Lea’s relationship is immediately put to the test and they must learn to navigate life together as a married couple. Meanwhile, the team is dealing with changes at the hospital and in their personal lives that will present new emotional and interpersonal challenges for them.

The series co-stars Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke and Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen.

Episode two premieres on October 10 and it is titled “Change of Perspective.” Its description reads, “On their first day as surgical attendings, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park are introduced to the first year residents they will be overseeing, Dr. Danica Powell and Dr. Daniel Perez,who make quite the first impression. Meanwhile, Lim returns to work while facing her new reality and the emotions surrounding the changes.”

In an interview with TV Insider about season six, co-showrunner Liz Friedman said of the premiere that there are “real adrenaline with real emotional stakes.”

She continued, “[Lim has] to deal with a long-term [disability] and seein ghow the rest of her life first around that … The conflict over Morgan’s ambitions — how she prioritizes her life and where Park feels he fits in it — continues to reverberate … [Shaun and Powell get] in a very, very fraught argument over a particular form of medical treatment.”

“The Good Doctor” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.