How to Watch ‘The Investigation’ HBO Miniseries Online Free

A new true-crime series is coming to TV with The Investigation, a miniseries based on the real-life murder of journalist Kim Wall. It premieres Monday, February 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have HBO and you’ve used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch The Investigation streaming online for free:

‘The Investigation’ Preview

In August 2017, Swedish journalist Kim Wall went to interview Danish entrepreneur Peter Madsen on his submarine, the UC3 Nautilus. The following morning, Wall was missing, the submarine had sunk, and Madsen was rescued from Koge Bay and arrested.

About 10 days later, Wall’s torso washed ashore and was found by a cyclist. It had sustained many stab wounds. As the days went on, police divers found other body parts sunken in the water.

The investigation of Wall’s death is the focus of HBO’s new true-crime series The Investigation. Soren Malling plays the chief detective who investigated the case, Jens Moller Jensen. Tobias Lindholm, the writer/director/executive producer of the series, told HBO in a Q&A (via press release) that talking with the real-life Jensen was what led to his approach in telling the story, which he sees more as “true investigation” than “true crime.”

“Talking to Jens led me on to the idea of making a naturalistic procedural drama. So, I decided that we would start the story about the missing submarine the first time Jens heard about it, which was on the radio on that first morning. … The logic was, ‘let’s just see this from Jens’ perspective. And that led me on to trying to analyse what the genre dictates,” said Lindholm.

He continued, “A new genre has arrived in the last ten years which has been given the fascinating name, ‘true crime’ and I realised that true crime in its nature is, of course, obsessed with the crime, it is ‘true crime.’ So, I thought to myself ‘what if we invented a new genre called ‘true investigation?’ Where we don’t really talk so much about the crime, but we talk about the investigation and we go into what that is. … I realised that was the way to go – instead of trying to recreate anything, instead of being fascinated with the crime itself, was to focus on the investigation. And therefore, the title, The Investigation. It is kind of dry, but I wanted to be honest, this is not about the submarine case, this is about The Investigation.”

Lindholm also said it was important to him that Wall be remembered as a reporter on assignment, not some “anonymous female victim.”

“Normally these stories would have an anonymous female victim of a male sexual predator – we’ve heard that story so many times before – but Kim was a journalist and she died doing her job and I think that was necessary to get that out there. That story had not been introduced in the Danish and the international press. The press were much more obsessed with the perpetrator, as the crime genre always is. And I did not want to reproduce that cliché,” said Lindholm.

The Investigation airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.