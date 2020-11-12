The Masters 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A green jacket is on the line as the world’s best golfers tee up this week at Augusta National for the most unique edition of the Masters the storied course has ever seen.

The tournament will be televised on ESPN (1-5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday) and CBS (1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ET on Sunday), but ESPN+ will have much more comprehensive coverage for all four rounds.

Here’s a full rundown of all the ways you can watch a live stream of the Masters online without cable:

While the television broadcasts won’t start until part-way through each round, ESPN+ will have all-day coverage for all four days of the tournament. ESPN+ will have several different streams available to watch Thursday through Sunday, including:

Amen Corner: Coverage of Holes 11, 12 and 13

Featured Groups: Coverage of high-profile groups. These won’t be announced until the day before each round, but it is likely to include the groups of Tiger Woods and other big-name golfers

Featured Holes: Coverage of Holes 4, 5 and 6

Features Holes: Coverage of Holes 15 and 16

2020 Masters Preview

The Masters have arrived, albeit a few months later than expected. The backdrop might be simple foliage rather than the azaleas, but the competition will be on par with what has become the standard at the storied tournament.

“Oh, so different,” Tony Finau said this week. “The golf course is still amazing. But it just looks so different.”

The tournament will not just look different — it will also sound different with no fans cheering the players on.

“You’re on the putting green up on 1 and you can hear eagles down on 13,” said defending champion Tiger Woods, who has always thrived with the noise. “That’s what this tournament is all about, and we’re not going to have that this year. It’s going to be very different.”

Someone who has changed the game is Bryson DeChambeau, who should have an edge this week with his massive drives. He’s the favorite to win, per CBS Sports, just ahead of Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

“Every day I’m trying to get faster and stronger and I’m trying to hit it as far as possible,” DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau’s competition recognizes that he’ll be in good position with his deep, deep drives, especially on this course.

“It’s a substantially easier golf course for him than it is for everybody else,” said Justin Thomas. “I think once he starts messing with that longer driver and has a little bit more free time, then as crazy as it is, he might be able to hit it further.”

Groupings and tee times for first-round (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

7:00 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C.T. Pan

7:11 a.m. — Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

7:22 a.m. — Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel

7:33 a.m. — Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na

7:44 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson

7:55 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos

8:06 a.m. — Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

8:17 a.m. — Mike Weir, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace

11:05 a.m. — Sung Kang, Erik Van Rooyen

11:16 a.m. — Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein

11:27 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger

11:38 a.m. — Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

11:49 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

12:00 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

12:11 p.m. — Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ

12:22 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Victor Perez, Brendon Todd

Tee No. 10

7:00 a.m. — Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin

7:11 a.m. — Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama

7:22 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler

7:33 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

7:44 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

7:55 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree

8:06 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

8:17 a.m. — Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

11:05 a.m. — Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor

11:16 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Ben An

11:27 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

11:38 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

11:49 a.m. — Bernhard Langer, J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:00 p.m. — Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli

12:11 p.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue