How to Watch ‘Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor’ Online for Free

The final “Doctor Who” special to feature the Thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, is “The Power of the Doctor,” premiering in the United States on Sunday, October 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the special on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include BBC America and come with a free trial.

Those are the three best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of BBC America and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” BBC America is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of BBC America and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of BBC America and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” package, which doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second cheapest long-term streaming service (behind Philo) with BBC America, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor’ Preview

Play

The Thirteenth Doctor’s Final Adventure | The Power of the Doctor | Centenary Special | Doctor Who “This is the day you die…” 🔥 The Thirteenth Doctor faces the forces that mass against her in her final adventure. Autumn 2022. Subscribe to Doctor Who for more exclusive videos: bit.ly/SubscribeToDoctorWho WATCH MORE: Compilations: bit.ly/DWCompilations Regenerations: bit.ly/DWRegenerations Title Sequences: bit.ly/ALLTitleSequences MORE ABOUT DOCTOR WHO: Welcome to the Doctor Who Channel! Travel in the TARDIS… 2022-04-17T18:57:34Z

When “Doctor Who” announced that Jodie Whittaker would be departing the show after playing the Thirteenth Doctor since 2017, the BBC announced that her swan song would be in the form of three 2022 specials — “Eve of the Daleks,” which premiered on New Year’s Day 2022, “Legend of the Sea Devils,” which aired in April 2022, and now the final one is “The Power of the Doctor,” airing on October 23. It marks not only Whittaker’s final appearance, but also the final episode from showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys,” said Chibnall in a statement. “Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humour. She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on the production. I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor – so I’m not going to!”

Jodie Whittaker added” “In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.”

The description for Whittaker’s final two-hour special is as follows, “The Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence, against her deadliest enemies, the Daleks, the Cybermen and her arch-nemesis, the Master.”

With Whittaker retiring from the role, the 14th Doctor will be played by Ncuti Gatwa. He will be the first actor of color to lead the series.

“It feels really amazing. It’s a true honour. This role is an institution and it’s so iconic,” Gatwa told BBC News, adding, “I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I’m going to try to do my best.”

“Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor” premieres Sunday, October 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America.