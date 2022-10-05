How to Watch ‘The Real Love Boat’ Online for Free

The newest reality romance competition series is “The Real Love Boat,” premiering Wednesday, October 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of each option and how you can watch “The Real Love Boat” streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

‘The Real Love Boat’ Preview

This new dating reality series is inspired by the 1970s hit show “The Love Boat.” It is set aboard a luxury cruise ship where singles will be thrown together for a month at sea.

The CBS press release teases:

“The Real Love Boat” brings singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry. The ship’s crew members – Captain Paolo Arrigo, Ezra Freeman (Bartender) and Matt Mitcham (Cruise Director) – play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic yet sometimes turbulent waters, just like the beloved original scripted series “The Love Boat.” With over 40 combined years working in the industry, Arrigo, Freeman and Mitcham bring their real-world expertise to help the Singles look for love in this adventure of a lifetime. After almost a month at sea, only one winning couple will make it to the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series’ exclusive cruise line partner.

The show will be hosted by real-life married couple Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn.

“After years of consuming, arguing about and dissecting unscripted television, hosting a reality series where a group of singles look for love while aboard a Princess Cruise ship, seemed like a dream come true,” said the couple in a statement. “When we heard it was aboard ‘The Real Love Boat,’ that dream got an iconic theme song – ‘we promise something for everyone.’”

The premiere episode is titled “We’re Expecting You” and its description reads, “Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell greet 10 singles aboard the luxurious cruise ship where they begin their romantic journey; the singles try to impress potential partners at a talent show; special guest star Ted Lange.”

The first batch of singles competing on the show include:

Name: Alisa Shah

Age: 24

Home: San Diego, Calif.

Name: Brett De Laura

Age: 36

Home: Dana Point, Calif.

Name: Brooke White

Age: 34

Home: Los Angeles, Calif.

Name: Daniel Cooper

Age: 25

Home: Atlanta, Ga.

Name: Emily Stone

Age: 24

Home: Colgate, Wis.

Name: Forrest Jones

Age: 30

Home: Houston, Texas

Name: Jordan Malabanan

Age: 26

Home: Windsor, Ontario

Name: Marty Hassett

Age: 33

Home: Charlotte, N.C.

Name: Michael Gonzalez

Age: 35

Home: New York, N.Y. / Los Angeles, Calif.

Name: Nathan Kroger

Age: 24

Home: Cincinnati, Ohio

Name: Nicole Wong

Age: 28

Home: Vancouver, British Columbia

Name: Shea-Lynn Noyes

Age: 28

Home: Toronto, Ontario

“The Real Love Boat” premieres Wednesday, October 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.