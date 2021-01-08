Tijuana vs Pumas Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Tijuana will host Pumas UNAM in a Liga MX showdown at Estadio Caliente Friday.

In the United States, the match (10 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox Sports 2 (English broadcast) and Fox Deportes (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable or don’t have those channels, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Tijuana vs Pumas online for free in the US:

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 2 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, while Fox Deportes is available in either the Latino package or the International Sports Plus add-on. Any of those packages can be included for free in your seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tijuana vs Pumas live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 2 and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with Fox Sports 2, plus you can get $10 off the first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Tijuana vs Pumas live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Tijuana vs Pumas live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Tijuana vs Pumas live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Tijuana vs Pumas Preview

Pumas UNAM last played on December 13, when it lost to León, 2-0. Pumas has two losses, two draws and just one win in its last five matches, and the team is ready to right the ship, beginning with Tijuana.

“We are not beaten, we don’t know what that is,” Pumas’ 20-year-old midfielder Erik Lira said after the team’s most recent games, as translated by ESPN. “We are focused on winning and that’s what we’ll do, we want to erase the [losing] image and we want to do it for the people on the outside, for our families and loved ones.”

Still, UNAM manager Andres Lillini is proud of his team’s effort, as it went on a solid run for most of the season. “I am proud because the players gave everything until the last minute and they believed in themselves. We’ve set the bar very high. These players led the club to a final and now we are going to have to maintain that level,” Lillini said.

Tijuana, on the other hand, has been in a seemingly endless rut, with just one win, five losses and three draws in its last nine matches. The Club last won on September 30, but they have some intriguing young players to work with, including striker Mauro Manotas, who came over late last year after being sold to Tijuana from the Houston Dynamo.

“Mauro came to the Dynamo as a teenager and leaves having scored over sixty goals for the club. He’s been a key contributor in important moments and helped lead the Club to a championship during his time in Houston. It’s been rewarding to see him develop and grow over the years,” Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan said in a club statement, adding: “Mauro will go down as one of the best players in the history of our club and we wish him and his family well with this next step with Club Tijuana.”

This will be the second game of the new Liga MX season, so both teams will have an opportunity to get a fresh start. On the injury front, Víctor Andrés Guzmán is doubtful for Tijuana, while Johan Vásquez is doubtful for Pumas, and Marco Antonio García Robledo is slated for a mid-January return.