Titans vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Tennessee Titans (7-4) head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) on Sunday, December 4.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Titans vs Eagles streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Titans vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Titans vs Eagles live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Titans vs Eagles live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Titans vs Eagles live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Titans vs Eagles live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Titans vs Eagles live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Titans vs Eagles live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Titans vs Eagles Preview

The Eagles are fresh from another impressive win over the Green Bay Packers Week 12. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts had a standout game, throwing for 153 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for a career-high 157 yards. The Eagles racked up 500 total yards on 79 plays, doing just enough on defense to win.

Philly’s defense amassed three sacks and intercepted Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice, and now, they have one of the most talented and physical rushers in the NFL in Derrick Henry waiting on deck.

Henry is second in the league in rushing yards (1,048), first in carries (247) and third in rushing scores (10) — but the Eagles are going into this one ready to set the tone.

“First of all, they need to match our physicality,” Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams said, via Lehigh Valley Live. “I’m not worried about their offensive line. They need to worry about what we have going on. Once we stop the run, we will see what happens after that.”

Henry gained just 38 yards and averaged 2.2 yards per carry in Tennessee’s 20-16 Week 12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 22 of 34 passes for 291 yards, but other than a fumble recovered in the end zone by wide receiver Treylon Burks, the Tennessee offense didn’t score a touchdown. Don’t expect Philadelphia to overlook them, though.

“They’re good,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said about the Titans, per the team’s official website. “They’re really good. Again, they’re physical. They’re sound. They don’t beat themselves. They don’t have a lot of penalties. My early studies on them are that I’m seeing a lot of the things I saw when we played them when I was with the Colts. … You know what? We’re good, too. We are going to have to be on our stuff, but we know this is a very sound defense, very physical defense, and so we’ll have to be on it, and we’re going to work like crazy to make sure we put our guys in the best position to make plays.”

This game could come down to whichever team’s defense makes more plays. The Eagles lead the NFL with 23 takeaways, although they will be without defensive back C.J. Gardner Johnson, who currently leads the league with six interceptions.

The Titans are surrendering over 266 yards a game through the air, which is ranked 31 out of 32 teams. Tennessee will need a perfect game on defense if it wants to limit Hurts and company.