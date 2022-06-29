How to Watch USA vs Canada Women’s Lacrosse World Championships Online for Free

The United States takes on Canada in the Women’s Lacrosse World Championships on Wednesday, June 29, at Towson, Maryland.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Canada women’s lacrosse online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Canada women’s lacrosse live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Canada women’s lacrosse live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Canada women’s lacrosse live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Canada women’s lacrosse live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

USA vs Canada Women’s Lacrosse Preview

Team USA, the defending champion, faces border rival Canada to kick off the Women’s Lacrosse World Championship on Wednesday.

The U.S. won the last world championship in 2017. Kayla Treanor, Taylor Cummings, and Becca Block, who played for that team, look to help the Americans win a ninth world championship crown and a four-peat. Team USA has won the past three titles since 2009.

Head coach Jenny Levy, who also coached that 2017 team, hopes that playing the world championships on U.S. soil will grow the sport. She compares it to the 1999 U.S. women’s soccer team that won the World Cup in elevated the popularity of soccer in the country.

“The 1999 U.S. women’s soccer team should be our inspiration,” Levy wrote via USA Lacrosse Magazine. “They pioneered the soccer movement into what it is today.”

Levy has an experienced team where she isn’t even the only one with significant head coaching experience. Treanor coaches the Syracuse women’s team during the college season. Block and Liz Hogan previously played for the Orange.

Cummings, a former Maryland star, will play for the U.S. in her home state against the Canadians. She helped the Terrapins win two national titles in college.

Maryland has four former players on the U.S. squad overall. That includes Alice Mercer, Megan Douty, and Lizzie Colson.

North Carolina has six players on the U.S. team. Former Tar Heels include Marie McCool, Emily Parros, Emma Trenchard, Ally Mastroianni, Molly Hendrick, and Caylee Waters.

Boston College has three former players on the squad. That includes Charlotte North, Sam Apuzzo, and Dempsey Arsenault. Stony Brook has two former players on Team USA ¯ Ally Kennedy and Kylie Ohlmiller.

Canada notably has former Syracuse players Alie Jimerson, Bianca Chevarie, and Madalyn Baxter. Former Ohio and Maryland star Dana Dobbie also plays for the Canadians.

The teams play in pools before starting the elimination bracket en route to the championship.

World Championship Pools

Pool A: United States, Canada, England, Australia, Scotland

Pool B: Israel, South Korea, Netherlands, Puerto Rico, Norway,

Pool C: Wales, Germany, Latvia, Uganda, Jamaica

Pool D: New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Spain, Austria

Pool E: Japan, Haudenosaunee, China, Switzerland, Argentina

Pool F: Czech Republic, Italy, Mexico, Sweden, Colombia

Team USA and Tournament Bracket Schedule

June 29: USA vs. Canada, 7 p.m.

July 1: USA vs. Scotland, 8 p.m.

July 2: USA vs. Australia, 8 p.m.

July 4: USA vs. England, 5 p.m.

July 7: Semifinal No. 1, 7 p.m.

July 7: Semifinal No. 2, 9 p.m.

July 9: Bronze medal game, 10 a.m.

July 9: Gold medal game, 12 p.m.