USA vs Finland Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 2023 IIHF Men’s World Championship hockey tournament gets underway on Friday, May 12, with Team USA taking on hosts Finland at the Nokia Arena in Tampere.

In the US, the game (9:20 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NHL Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USA vs Finland streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Finland live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NHL Network is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Finland live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle or “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NHL Network, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Finland live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

USA vs Finland Preview

The annual International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championship tournament is taking place from May 12 to May 28 in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia.

The Group A teams that are playing in Tampere are as follows (in order of seeding):

Finland

United States

Sweden

Germany

Denmark

France

Austria

Hungary

The Group B teams that are playing in Riga are are as follows (in order of seeding):

Canada

Czechia

Switzerland

Slovakia

Latvia

Norway

Kazakhstan

Slovenia

Team USA’s schedule in the preliminary round is as follows (all times Eastern):

Friday, May 12 vs Finland at 9:20 a.m.

Sunday, May 14 vs Hungary at 5:20 a.m.

Monday, May 15 vs Germany at 9:20 a.m.

Wednesday, May 17 vs Austria at 9:20 a.m.

Saturday, May 20 vs Denmark at 5:20 a.m.

Sunday, May 21 vs France at 1:20 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23 vs Sweden at 9:20 a.m.

If the US advances out of the group phase, they will play in the quarterfinals on May 25. The semifinals are held on May 27 and the finals and third-place game are held on May 28. According to the Team USA website, the U.S. men’s national hockey team has finished on the podium 13 times but has only won the gold medal once, in 1933. They took silver four times, in 1950, 1939, 1934, and 1931, and they took bronze eight times, in 2021, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2004, 1996, 1952, and 1949.

The Team USA roster is as follows:

Goalie Casey DeSmith, Pittsburgh Penguins

Defender Henry Thrun, San Jose Sharks

Defender Connor Mackey, Arizona Coyotes

Defender Ronnie Attard, Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Forward Sammy Walker, Iowa Wild

Forward Drew O’Connor, Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Luke Tuch, Boston University

Defender Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets

Forward Nick Bonino (captain), Pittsburgh Penguins

Defender Scott Perunovich, Springfield Thunderbirds

Forward TJ Tynan, Ontario Reign

Forward Cutter Gauthier, Boston College

Defender Lane Hutson, Boston University

Forward Sean Farrell, Montreal Canadiens

Forward Andres Bjork, Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Mikey Eyssimont, Tampa Bay Lightning

Defender Nick Perbix, Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Matt Coronato, Calgary Flames

Goalie Drew Commesso, Rockford Ice Hogs

Goalie Cal Petersen, Ontario Reign

Forward Rocco Grimaldi, Rockford Ice Hogs

Forward Conor Garland (alternate captain), Vancouver Canucks

Forward Alex Tuch (alternate captain), Buffalo Sabres

Forward Carter Mazur, Grand Rapids Griffins

In the exhibition game against Germany that was played on May 9, Team USA came away with a 6-3 victory. Drew O’Connor was named player of the game for the U.S. with two goals and an assist.

The USA vs Finland group A hockey match is airing Friday, May 12 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern time on the NHL Network.