Where to Watch USF vs Cincinnati Football Game Today

Ranked for the first time since the opening week of the season, No. 24 Cincinnati will look to keep it rolling against 1-4 South Florida on Saturday afternoon.

USF vs Cincinnati Preview

In this game between the South Florida Bulls and the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Bearcats are looking to get their 30th straight home win. The Bulls should be an easy victory, as they have lost four games by an average of 29 points per game so far this season, and Cincinnati is favored to win this match-up by nearly four touchdowns.

In their pre-game press conference, the Cincinnati head coach told the Associated Press that they are working on not giving up as many rushing yards as last year.

“We gave up a lot of yards rushing [last year], so our whole emphasis was not to dominate the line of scrimmage, but to control the line of scrimmage,” said coach Luke Fickell. “It comes down to our ability to control the line of scrimmage, stop the run game and put ourselves in better situations than we were in the last two years.”

He added, “I think our ability to mix some things up has frustrated opponents. We are not as static. We are able to create some mismatches, create some confusion, not just for the quarterback, but also for the guys up front.”

Cincinnati safety told the Associated Press that he doesn’t plan on losing at home anytime soon.

“When we go out there on that field, especially in Nippert (Stadium) it’s just a different feeling,” safety Ja’Von Hicks said. “I don’t plan on losing at home anytime soon.”

However, the USF Bulls did play the University of Florida to only a three-point loss, so they do have the potential to pull off an upset.

“I do believe they have the pieces and the talent,” said Fickell of the USF football team.

In his own pre-game press conference (via the USF Oracle), USF head coach Jeff Scott said that he’s proud of his team for not quitting after getting off to a 1-4 start.

“I would say the No. 1 thing is our guys haven’t quit,” Scott said. “One of the best things we’re doing right now is showing up each and every day no matter what happens … this is not a program where you can just come in and change a few things [and in two years] all of a sudden you’re winning 11 games. I mean, this is truly a process.”

The University of South Florida vs the University of Cincinnati game kicks off Saturday, October 8 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus.