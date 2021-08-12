How to Watch Patriots vs Washington Preseason Online Without Cable

The Washington Football Team and New England Patriots get in their first action of the preseason as they square off on Thursday at Gillette Stadium.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Washington in the Washington markets, on either ABC, CBS, NBC, CW or MyTV in the Patriots markets, and on NFL Network for all out-of-market viewers. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Washington, with the options depending on where you live:

Washington vs Patriots Preview

Don’t expect the usual slow preseason rollout for the Washington Football Team. Head coach Ron Rivera made it clear his starters will get reps in their first preseason action of the year.

“We’re gonna play our guys on Thursday,” Rivera told reporters. “I’ll tell you that right now. I mean, it’s a great opportunity. It’s against a very good football team. Well coached. So, I’m excited about that potential. I think that having the three games and then having a two-week prep period for the first game, it’s going to behoove us to play the guys a little bit more, at least that’s my opinion.”

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is penciled in as the starter, with Taylor Heinicke backing him up. Fitzpatrick is one of the most experienced started in the league, so it’s uncertain how long the 38-year-old will play in the first preseason tilt.

“What you’re looking for is the command, the command of the offense, command of what’s going on on the field and I think the respect of his teammates when he’s on the field,” Rivera said. “So, that’s what we’re really looking for. We want some success obviously, but the truth of the matter is, those things all come with time. This will be our first exposure, his first exposure as our first quarterback out there right now.”

The quarterback battle will be in focus for the Patriots, who picked Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall selection in this year’s draft. He’s competing against incumbent Cam Newton — a former NFL MVP.

“Mac’s competing well. I’d say, really, all of our rookies are doing a good job,” Patriots skipper Bill Belichick said. “They’ve embraced the process, they know they have a lot to learn, a long way to go. They’ve worked hard, they’ve studied hard. They’re certainly not there yet, but they’ve gained a lot of ground from back when we started in the middle of May. Cam’s getting better, Mac’s getting better every day, they’re pushing each other. I think competition makes us all better. It’s been healthy and we’ll see how it goes.”

Belichick is expecting a tough test from Washington and has some massive respect for their head coach.

“We played Carolina quite a few times since I’ve been here when Ron was there,” Belichick said. “Those are good games for teams, for us to work on our fundamentals and techniques and see a good, solid, hard-nosed, tough football [team] that he teaches.”

The respect is mutual between the two head coaches.

“I do appreciate watching him and trying to understand the things that he does and watch what happens with his team,” Rivera said. “He had a dynasty, basically, and now they’re rebuilding and it’s gonna be fun to watch. He’s one of those guys that you can learn from as you watch.”