How to Watch Celtics Games Without Cable

The Boston Celtics made it to the finals a year ago, but if they want to repeat in 2022-23, they’ll have to do it under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla.

If you live in the Celtics market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and has NBC Sports Boston (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and NBA TV.

If you live out of the Celtics market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Celtics games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Celtics Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while NBC Sports Boston (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Celtics games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Boston (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (watch every single out-of-market NBA game) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Celtics games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: NBA TV isn’t available on Hulu With Live TV

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Boston (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Celtics games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Celtics Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Celtics games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Celtics games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Celtics games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Celtics Season Preview 2022-23

The Boston Celtics enter the new season with a bad taste in their mouths from seeing the Golden State Warriors hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy on the parquet floor of the T.D. Garden in Boston.

“That,” Boston’s Jayson Tatum said via Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, “I’ll never forget.”

Tatum and a returning core of key players will help the Celtics take a shot returning to the finals and capturing an NBA-best 18th championship. Boston led the NBA in titles for decades, but the Los Angeles Lakers caught up in the 2000s and tied the title race in the 2020 NBA Finals with a win over the Miami Heat.

“It’s not even about proving it to other people,” Boston’s Robert Williams III said via Sports Illustrated. “It’s about staying true to ourselves. It’s about showing your teammates, ‘We’re still here. And we’ve got this.'”

Tatum led the team in scoring with 26.9 points per game last season. He also average eight rebounds, 4.4 assists, and a steal per night.

Jaylen Brown returning also gives the Celtics another big scoring threat. Brown posted 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game last season.

Williams III gives the Celtics a force on the glass again. Williams averaged 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per night last season. He can also generate offense, which he did last year with 10 points and two assists per contest.

Al Horford returning also gives the Celtics a threat on the glass. Horford posted 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks plus 10.2 points and 3.4 assists per game last year.

Boston also has Marcus Smart back after averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game last season. Derrick Whiter returning could also give the Celtics a boost. He averaged 11 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 26 games after his arrival via a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

Amid the Celtics’ offseason additions, arguably the splashiest one, in terms of name recognition, came with the signing of Blake Griffin from the Brooklyn Nets. Griffin isn’t the player who averaged 20-plus points with the Detroit Pistons or Los Angeles Clippers in the past, but he can still play. Griffin posted 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 17.1 minutes per game last year for the Nets.

“He’s a great guy to have around,” Horford said about Griffin via NBC Sports Boston’s Justin Leger. “Has a lot of perspective about the game. It’s just been nice to have him around. He’s a vet that gets it. He wants to be part of winning. He wants to do big things. And he’s fit right in, quickly. He’s one of us already. We’re just — all of us are just looking to take this journey together.”