How to Watch Holy Cross vs Georgetown Football 2022

The undefeated Holy Cross Crusaders (10-0) head to Cooper Field in Washington D.C. to take on the Georgetown Hoyas (2-8) on Saturday, November 19.

The game (12:30 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV

Holy Cross vs Georgetown Preview

Holy Cross is seeking its first undefeated season since 1991. The Crusaders have already earned their fourth consecutive Patriot League title, and now, they’re looking to achieve perfection for the first time in over three decades.

“It’s very tough (to finish a regular season undefeated),” former Crusaders head coach Mark Duffner, who coached the undefeated 1991 squad, said, via Telegram & Gazette. “You just have to have a very connected, confident group of young men, coaches and players alike, to compete like that week in and week out. That’s really why we were successful. We just had high-end, quality people that had an attitude where they refused to lose, and they practiced and they prepared that way. I think you have to have a skosh of luck, too, because it’s just darn hard to do.”

The Crusaders last played on November 12, when they beat Bryant, 36-29. HC quarterback Matthew Sluka went 12-21 for 144 yards and two touchdowns, and together with the trio of Peter Oliver, Jordan Fuller and Tyler Purdy, also added 326 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the victory. Holy Cross was up 22-0 at halftime, but let Bryant come storming back in the second half.

“It was a two-half story,” Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney said. “It didn’t quite cut it on a lot of fronts today, but Bend Don’t Break. This quarterback and these receivers are great. You have to give them credit. At the end of the day, we have to keep playing better football.”

They’ll hope to avoid another disastrous second half in this one against a Hoyas team that has lost two in a row.

Georgetown is coming off a 24-21 overtime loss to Bucknell last week. Hoyas QB Pierce Holley went 26 of 39 for 201 yards and two touchdowns, but it was his three interceptions that hurt the team. Wideout Joshua Tomas had another 100-yard performance, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the three picks.

The Hoyas are putting up 23.9 points a game on offense, while allowing over 35 points per contest on defense. Georgetown has been struggling to move the ball on the ground all season, netting 3.0 yards per carry and just over 85 yards per game on the ground. That won’t do it against this tough Crusaders squad.

These two teams play each other a total of 33 times, with Holy Cross winning 22 of those matchups. Last year, HC won in a 48-14 blowout.