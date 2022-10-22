Where to Watch Holy Cross vs Lafayette Football 2022

For week eight of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Holy Cross Crusaders are taking on the Lafayette Leopards.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV

Holy Cross vs Lafayette Preview

The undefeated Holy Cross Crusaders are taking on the 2-4 Leopards of Lafayette for in week eight of the college football season. The Leopards are coming off a bye week and three of their losses are to quality opponents who have a combined record of 15-1, so this could be a good showdown in the Patriot League.

Gary Laubach and Mike Joseph of Lafayette College Athletics previewed the match-up in their pre-game show, saying that it’ll be a great test for the Leopards.

“[Holy Cross head coach] Bob Chesney has done a spectacular job there in five years,” said Laubach.

“He’s unbelievable. What he’s done is he’s brought that hunger. I think the entire staff, the kids are all feeding off that … Bob’s gotta get all the credit, he’s done everything right, he’s put all the pieces in place. He’s got those kids understanding what it takes to be a good football team, what it takes to be the sixth-ranked FCS team in the country. All kudos go to him and his staff, he’s a great coach,” said Joseph.

“When you look at this football team — we always talk about the three lements: offense, defense and special teams. All three of their elements are terrific. Not just good, they’re terrific,” said Laubach.

Joseph added, “They excel offensively … this is a physical football team and up front they’re obviously very good offensively and then they have the wide receivers on the edge to make plays if you come in and you stack the box, which I think Lafayette’s gonna have to do and rely on some of these corners to make some plays.”

But Joseph did say he doesn’t think Holy Cross is quite as good as they were last year on defense.

“I don’t know if they are as good as they were last year defensively when they had a lot of fifth-year guys … and then on special teams, which we’re gonna talk about on inside the huddle, Lafayette has to match that intensity because they cannot give up extra points, extra field position. As you said, all three facets going well for the Crusaders.”

Laubach also pointed out that the undefeated Crusaders are averaging 38.5 points per game and the defense is averaging giving up just 15.5 points, so they’re winning games by an average of 23 points, so this will be a big challenge for the Leopards.

The Holy Cross vs. Lafayette game kicks off on Saturday, October 22 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus.