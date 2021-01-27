How to Watch Juventus vs SPAL Coppa Italia in USA

Juventus will host SPAL in Coppa Italia action at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

Juventus vs SPAL Preview

Juve handled Genoa, 3-2 in the first match of the Round of 16 before falling to Inter Milan, 2-0, in the following match. A 2-0 win over Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana final followed by a 2-0 victory over Bologna has brought Juventus here, and the team isn’t taking its underdog opponents for granted.

SPAL defeated Sassuolo in the Round of 16, 2-0, and they handed Reggiana a 2-0 loss after that. They’re coming off a 1-1 draw against Cremonese on Sunday, and Juve boss Andrea Pirlo says his team isn’t about to overlook a streaking SPAL squad.

“There are a lot of possible risks because we are facing a Serie B team on paper. But if you look at the foreign cups, Bayern lost to a team from a lower division, as did Madrid,” Pirlo said, per Juventus TV. “We have to assume that it will be a difficult game. We need maximum concentration because we want to go through. They are a good team that are doing well in the league and cup. We of course have to be careful because the main objective is to pass through to the next round. They are a very good team that like to play football, play with three defenders and sometimes three forwards or half-strikers. It is a difficult team to face so we will have to be at our best to avoid losing.”

Rodrigo Bentancur will miss, as Pirlo detailed. “Bentancur will rest for sure because on Sunday he played the whole game with a hole in his foot,” Pirlo said. “We had to put three stitches in – he made a big sacrifice and now he will need a few days of rest to absorb the bruise,” he said.

Here’s a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams:

Juventus: Gianluigi Buffon, Radu Dragusin, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Wesley, Arthur, Federico Bernardeschi, Dejan Kulusevski, Manolo Portanova, Alvaro Morata.

SPAL: Etrit Berisha, Riccardo Spaltro, Francesco Vicari, Leonardo Sernicola, Loenzo Dickmann, Simone Missiroli, Alessandro Murgia, Marco D’Alessandro, Enrico Brignola, Federico Di Francesco, Sergio Floccari