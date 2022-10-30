Where to Watch Louisville vs Lenoir-Rhyne Basketball 2022

Two former Louisville teammates meet as opposing coaches the Cardinals face Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition action on Sunday, October 30.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Louisville vs Lenoir-Rhyne:

Louisville vs Lenoir-Rhyne Preview

Louisville head coach Kenny Payne makes his debut on Sunday against familiar face in Lenoir-Rhyne head coach Everick Sullivan. Payne and Sullivan played together at Louisville for one season during the Denny Crum area.

“When I took the job, one of the things I talked about was looking out for our brothers, the family,” Payne told the media on October 28. “And, Everick called and said, ‘let’s play'”.

“Let’s do it. Just don’t beat me too bad,” Payne recalled saying. “It’s an opportunity to help one of our own. Why not? It’s an opportunity to bring somebody home. Why not? So, that’s why we did it.”

Payne also recounted one of his biggest plays with Sullivan as a Cardindal. Payne set up Sullivan for a game-winning three-point shot during the 1988-1989 season, which a reporter called Payne’s greatest assist. The Cardinals coach was known more for his scoring in his playing days with 1,078 career points.

“Probably so. Was that Florida State? Yes it was. That was one of my best assists, yeah of many,” Payne said with a laugh.

Their team went 24-9 with an Metro Conference tournament title and an NCAA tournament appearance. The Cardinals two games at the Big Dance that year with wins over Little Rock and Arkansas before bowing out against Illinois.

Payne, who won a national title in 1986 with the Cardinals, inherits a program that went 13-19 last season and missed the Big Dance. He wants to see progress on Sunday against Lenoir-Rhyne, a Division II program, as the Cardinals face someone other than themselves.

“I want them to play together,” Payne told reporters. “Offensively, I want there to be ball movement. I want there to be multiple lane touches, I want there to be a dominance around the basket. Defensively, I want them connected. I want them to be able to read off each other.”