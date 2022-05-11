How to Watch Man U vs Nottingham Forest FA Youth Cup Final in US

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will face off in the final of the FA Youth Cup final on Wednesday at a near-capacity crowd over at Old Trafford.

FA Youth Cup Final 2022 Preview

This is arguably the biggest match of the season for the players on both sides, knowing exactly what they have gone through this season.

United’s players filled in and played many matches for this squad while there were others, such as Alejandro Garnacho, that already even made their debut with the senior team.

Regardless, Manchester United look to win their 11th FA Youth Cup title as they face Nottingham Forest over at Old Trafford. The hosts are the most successful club in FA Youth Cup history having won the competition on 10 occasions (1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1964, 1992, 1995, 2003 and 2011) and reaching a further four finals (1982, 1986, 1993, 2007).

At the same time, it is a season filled with many highs and lows

For these two teams it will be the first of two meeting that they will have this week as they will meet up once again on Saturday. United will host Warren Joyce’s side on Saturday.

The club’s best performance in the last few years was a semi-final appearance in 2019/20.

United and Forest have met only once in the U18 Premier League this season, with our home fixture against Warren Joyce’s side set to be played four days after the Youth Cup final on Saturday.

For Nottingham Forest, this match will be one of the more important ones in the club in quite a while at this level. Since beating Chelsea in the semis that took place at The City Ground, Warren Joyce’s side won six consecutive matches in the U18 Premier League North and head into Wednesday’s game looking like a formidable opponent for the Red Devils.

This is arguably the biggest match of the season for the players on both sides, knowing exactly what they have gone through this season.

These two sides met only once in the U18 Premier League this season. Back on November 8th, United defeated Forest 2-0 with goals from Manni Norkett and Sam Mather.

In addition to their victory over Chelsea in semis, enjoyed an excellent cup campaign so far, beating Bristol City, Peterborough United, Cambridge United, Blackburn Rovers to get to this clash at The Theatre of Dreams.

The team expect around 6,000 Forest fans to set to make the journey to Manchester to support their boys as they prepare for their first-ever FA Youth Cup final.