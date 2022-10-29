How to Watch Notre Dame vs Syracuse Game Without Cable

Notre Dame has dominated Syracuse since the two schools began playing every other season back in 2014, but the No. 16 Orange, who nearly took down Clemson in South Carolina last weekend, enter this matchup as home favorites.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch Notre Dame vs Syracuse streaming live online:

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Preview

The 6-1 Syracuse Orangemen are looking to bounce back from their loss last week when the Clemson Tigers came from behind to win. Notre Dame, meanwhile, sits at 4-3, which includes bad losses to Stanford and Marshall. Even with that record, Syracuse is only a three-point favorite in the match-up.

In his pre-game press conference (via On 3), Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said that he is working hard to keep his team’s sense of urgency high after their win against UNLV last week.

“It’s not urgency to start the game, it’s urgency through the entire game. At halftime, [it was] 30-7. We were up pretty big at halftime, and you look at the second half, we ended up tying them. A sign of a dominant football team is no matter what the series is, what the score is, you’re able to really be effective in what you’re doing. We have to progress toward improvement and progress toward being a dominant football team,” said Freeman.

He continued, “You look back at that game and say we did have a sense of urgency. How do we continue to have that throughout the game? When you lose, everybody has a sense of urgency. We’re all looking at things with a critical eye. Do we have that same critical eye this week? We have to. That comes from the top down. Every critical thing we looked at last week, the sense of urgency we had, we have to increase that.”

Freeman also praised Syracuse’s running back Sean Tucker and quarterback Garrett Shrader.

“Man, is he a good running back. He’s talented. He’s a home-run type running back. He can be a threat in the pass game. you saw him catch a couple balls against Clemson too. He’s talented, tough, you see him just run through guys. He’s a physical running back,” said Freeman.

He continued, “The quarterback is special. He’s a veteran guy, played two years at Mississippi State, in his second season here. The one thing you see, I saw a stat he had been with four different coordinators. He understands the game of football. He’s not just a one-system guy. He can extend plays with his feet. He can run. He has a good arm, makes good decisions. It’s going to be a huge task when you’re talking about a quarterback who can run it, throw it, makes good decisions and takes care of the football.”

The Notre Dame vs Syracuse game kicks off Saturday, October 29 at noon Eastern on ABC.