How to Watch Padres Games Without Cable 2023

With the additions of Xander Bogaerts, Michael Wacha and others to an already stacked roster, the San Diego Padres enter the 2023 season with World Series aspirations.

Most Padres games this season will be locally televised on Bally Sports San Diego, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports San Diego), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Padres market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Padres game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Bally Sports San Diego and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Padres games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Padres Market

You can watch a live stream of Bally Sports San Diego, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Padres games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports San Diego and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Padres games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Padres Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Padres games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Padres games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Padres games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Padres games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Padres games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Padres Season Preview 2023

The San Diego Padres knocked on the door of the World Series in 2022, and the team looks to do more in 2023.

San Diego skipper Bob Melvin led the team to an 89-73 record for second place in the National League West. The Padres reached the National League Championship Series and fell short to the Philadelphia Phillies in five games.

Adding shortstop Xander Bogaerts could help take the Padres further in 2023. He hit .307 for 15 home runs and 73 RBI with the Boston Red Sox in 2022.

San Diego already has a strong lineup on top of that with third baseman Manny Machado leading the way. Machado hit .298 for 32 home runs and 102 RBI last year. The Padres also have first baseman Jake Cronenworth, who had a .239 average for 17 home runs and 88 RBI in 2022.

Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. will return early in the season after his 80-game suspension due to performance-enhancing drug use, a suspension that goes back to last season. Tatis hit .282 for 42 home runs and 97 RBI in 2021, and he stole 25 bases that year.

San Diego also added left fielder Juan Soto to the lineup this season. Soto averaged .242 with 27 home runs and 62 RBI for the Washington Nationals last year.

The Padres likewise bolstered the pitching rotation with the addition of Michael Wacha from the Boston Red Sox. Wacha went 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA last year.

Pitcher Seth Lugo also joined the Padres this year after a solid 2022 season with the New York Mets. Lugo went 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA as a reliever.

San Diego also has Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Nick Martinez, and left hander Blake Snell in the rotation. Darvish went 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA last year. Musgrove posted a 10-7 mark with a 2.93 ERA in 2022. Martinez made eight saves last year and went 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA last season. Snell looks to improve and an 8-10 season and 3.38 ERA from 2022.

The Padres have lefty Josh Hader in the bullpen again this year. Hader made 36 saves and went 2-5 with a 5.22 ERA between his time with the Milwaukee Brewers followed by the Padres last season.

San Diego also has Robert Suarez, who went 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA last year. Luis Garcia looks to improve on a 4-6 season where he posted a 3.39 ERA. Lefty Tim Hill looks to build on a 2022 season where he went 3-0 with a 3.56 ERA.

Projected Lineup

Jake Cronenworth, first base

Ha-seong Kim, second base

Xander Bogaerts, shortstop

Manny Machado, third base

Juan Soto, left field

Trent Grisham, center field

Fernando Tatis, right field

Matt Carpenter, designated hitter

Projected Pitching Rotation and Bullpen

Yu Darvish, starter

Joe Musgrove, starter

Blake Snell, starter

Michael Wacaha, starter

Nick Martinez, starter

Josh Hader, closer

Robert Suarez, setup

Luis Garcia, reliever

Drew Pomeranz, reliever

Steven Wilson, reliever

Tim Hill, reliever

Nabil Crismatt, reliever

Jay Groome, reliever