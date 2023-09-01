Where to Stream Stanford vs Hawaii Football Game for Free

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-1) will host the Stanford Cardinal (0-0) at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Friday, September 1.

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Stanford vs Hawaii live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS Sports Network is included in "Ultimate" and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Stanford vs Hawaii live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Stanford vs Hawaii Preview

The Rainbow Warriors kicked off their 2023 campaign last week against Vanderbilt in what turned out to be a close and entertaining contest. Hawaii ultimately lost, 35-28, but the Warriors hung in until the end, out-scoring Vandy 14-7 in the fourth quarter.

Hawaii got a solid performance out of quarterback Brayden Schager, who completed 27-of-35 of his passes for 351 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Wide receiver Steven McBride also made several plays for the offense, finishing with seven catches for 98 yards and two TDs.

“That’s what they brought me here for, to be the down-the-field man,” McBride said after the game, adding: “and that’s what I’m gonna be.”

The Warriors finished with just 40 rushing yards, and the team’s lack of a ground game coupled with Schager’s two picks ultimately made the difference. They’ll have to buckle down against Stanford if they don’t want to fall to 0-2.

Stanford finished with a disappointing 3-9 mark last season and are in the middle of a significant rebuild. David Shaw, who had coached the team since 2006, was let go and former Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor was hired.

In addition to a new coaching staff, the Cardinal are in the process of finding a starting quarterback, with Ari Patu, Ashton Daniels and Syracuse transfer Justin Lamson all competing for the job.

“I’m not gonna announce anything,” head coach Taylor said about his team’s QB situation heading into the game against Hawaii. “I think it’s become more and more clear for us, but I won’t make any announcement. Everybody will know right when the game starts.”

Taylor then found an unconventional analogy for his team’s current situation at quarterback.

“Our guys just don’t have a lot of experience, so how are they gonna respond in a game-like situation,” Taylor added. “Quarterbacks typically either get a lot better or they can get worse in a game. Quarterbacks are like teabags, you don’t really know what you’ve got until you put them in hot water. We’ll find out about our quarterbacks a little bit more, and our team in general. I’m looking forward to it. It’s not going to be perfect, but we’re going to learn a ton about ourselves.”

The last time Stanford and Hawaii faced off on a football field was back in 1972, when the Cardinal won, 39-7. Stanford is 3-0 all-time against the Rainbow Warriors.