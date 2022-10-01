Where to Watch Lane College vs Tennessee State Football Game

Eddie George’s Tennessee State squad takes on Lane College on Saturday, October 1.

Lane College vs Tennessee State Preview

Tennessee State (0-3) seeks its first win of the season amid a rough start. The Tigers take on Lane College (2-2) on Saturday with a chance to turn things around.

“I say you never lose, you learn,” TSU head coach Eddie George said via The Tennessean’s Mike Organ. “So we had three learning experiences that you can see where we had our opportunities to perform and it exposed a lot. It allowed us to work on some things offense to defense to special teams. I saw some improvement from week-to-week.”

Lane College is Division II program in Jackson, Tennessee, and faced TSU nine previous times since 1916. The last meeting came in 1996.

The Dragons won their last two games this season at home — a 38-6 win over Clark Atlanta and a 20-9 win against Edward Waters. Lane College opened its season with an FCS opponent, falling to Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a 48-42 shootout.

TSU opened the season with a 36-29 loss to FCS powerhouse Eastern Washington followed by a 16-3 loss to Deion Sanders’ Jackson State squad. TSU then fell big to Middle Tennessee State 49-6. All three of those losses happened away from TSU, and the Tigers will play at home on Saturday.

“It feels good to finally have a home game after spending pretty much the whole month of September on the road,” George said via The Tennessean. “It’s going to be an exciting time and we’re hoping our fans come out in droves of support and give us the homefield advantage we’re looking for.”

George and company meanwhile raised the profile of the program before Saturday’s game when the announcement of facing Notre Dame in 2023 came out. The Irish haven’t ever face a historically Black college and university before nor an FCS opponent.

“None of this would be possible without [Tennessee State president] Dr. [Mikki] Allen and Coach George’s vision for what this game can represent to our Universities,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick wrote in a statement via ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “I’m thrilled we’re able to bring the Tigers and the Irish together for a weekend that will feature programs with over 20 combined national titles, the Aristocrat of Bands and the Band of the Fighting Irish.”