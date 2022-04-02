How to Watch the Grammys Without Cable for Free

The 2022 Grammy Awards, honoring the best in music from the past year, air live on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the 2022 Grammy Awards online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel ("Premium" plan).

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the 2022 Grammy Awards live on the Amazon Video app or on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Grammy Awards live on the FuboTV app or on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can't watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Grammy Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app or on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can't watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan), which comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the 2022 Grammy Awards live on the Paramount+ app or on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Grammy Awards 2022 Preview

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are being hosted for the second year in a row by “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. CBS asked him back because he did such an “amazing” job in 2021.

“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s Grammys, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year,” said George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS and Chief Content Officer, News & Sports, Paramount+, in a statement.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

The show was originally scheduled to air in late January but had to be moved due to health concerns. It bumped the 2022 CMT Music Awards from April 3 to 11, which the producers of the CMT Music Awards are actually excited about.

“What better way to introduce the CMT Music Awards to CBS than aligning with the Grammys during the network’s biggest month of music this April,” shared Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram, executive producers, CMT Music Awards. “Our fans can expect another unforgettable night of music, and we look forward to announcing our new date and sharing more of what we have in store for this year very soon.”

The show is being held in Las Vegas for the first time, airing live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which the CEO of the Recording Academy says is going to let them produce a “world-class show.”

“We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, in a statement. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS has shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of the CMTs and others who worked toward this solution.”

During the awards, fans can look forward to performances by Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, H.E.R, Nas, Chris Stapleton, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air live on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.