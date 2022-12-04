How to Watch UConn vs Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Online

It’s a clash of the titans when No. 3 UConn heads to South Bend, Indiana, to take on No. 7 Notre Dame in a massive women’s basketball showdown on Sunday.

UConn vs Notre Dame Preview

It’s a clash of the titans when the UConn women’s basketball team heads to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. The game tips off Sunday, December 4 at 3 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

The undefeated UConn Huskies sit at No. 3 in the rankings, while the 6-1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish sit at No. 7, so it should be a fight to the finish when these two teams come together on Sunday, December 4.

Notre Dame may be looking to avenge their first loss, which came Thursday night (December 1) when the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins beat them on a buzzer-beater layup to win 74-72.

Ahead of the Maryland game, Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said that these two games against ranked opponents will be a “measuring stick” for her team.

“Yeah, I think it’s a measuring stick for us,” Ivey told WNDU. “We’re playing two of the best teams in the country, obviously. Great coaching and legendary coaches, so it’s going to be a phenomenal week. I feel like our non-conference schedule is going to prepare us for the ACC conference. I think it’s the best conference in the country, and playing a Maryland, playing a UConn early on I think is just great preparation for what we’re going to see down the road.”

Then after the Maryland loss, Ivey said in her post-game press conference that it was a “spectacular” game, but Maryland was just tougher than they were for 40 minutes.

“Incredible matchup. This is what you want for women’s basketball, eyes on us. I thought it was an incredible game. Hats off to Maryland, thought they played a tough game … I fel like collectively, first half foul trouble, just really trying to keep our resilience with the foul trouble. I think that’s something that has been an issue for us. But again, just the match-up, the game was spectacular,” said Ivey.

She added, “We found a way late-game situations to make plays and execute, which I was really pleased with, but defensively we just have to show better effort for 40 minutes. I feel like Maryland was tougher than us this evening and that’s something we have to grown from, take this lesson and move on for obviously an incredible opponent on Sunday versus UConn.”

Ivey also said that the Notre Dame crowd was really giving them a boost during the Maryland game and it’s unfortunate that they lost, but they’re ready to get a big win for their crowd against UConn.

“I loved [the crowd energy]. Obviously, we always want to protect our house, so that was unfortunate. But I feel like our community has always supported Notre Dame women’s basketball … we’re trying to feed off our crowd. The energy is what feeds us. We are super excited about being home for these two games and we’re excited to have another opportunity Sunday to show up and show out for our fans,” said Ivey.

The UConn vs Notre Dame game tips off Sunday, December 4 at 3 p.m. Eastern on ABC.