How to Watch Yankees Games Without Cable 2023

A historic season from Aaron Judge wasn’t quite enough to vault the New York Yankees to the World Series last year, but they’ll once again be in contention for the promised land in 2023.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Most Yankees games this season will be locally televised on YES Network, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on YES), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Yankees market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Yankees game on DirecTV Stream, which is the only live-TV streaming service that includes YES Network, and it also comes with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of DirecTV Stream, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Yankees games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Yankees Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while YES Network and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Yankees games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Yankees Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Yankees games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Yankees games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Yankees games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Yankees games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Yankees games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Yankees Season Preview 2023

The Yankees finished with a 99-63 mark last season, winning the AL East and taking down the Cleveland Guardians in the first round of the playoffs before getting swept by the Astros in the ALCS. Now, after the moves they made this offseason, the Yanks are the favorites to win the division again.

New York re-signed the league’s most sought after free agent, Aaron Judge, keeping him around for another nine years at the cost of $360 million. Judge hit .311 last year, leading the majors in runs (133), walks (111), home runs (62) and RBIs (131).

The Yanks also inked former San Francisco Giants ace Carlos Rodon to a six-year deal this offseason. Together with Gerrit Cole, it’s difficult to find a better 1-2 bunch on the mound anywhere else in the league. With Nestor Cortes Jr. and Luis Severino also pegged to be in the rotation, New York is going to be difficult to hit off of this year.

In terms of how all this talent will lineup on opening day and beyond, Yanks manager Aaron Boone has strongly suggested DJ LeMahieu will be leading off in the designated hitter slot.

“He’s so good hitting in front of Aaron, because he’s not afraid to get to two strikes,” Boone said, via The Athletic. “There were so many at-bats last year where he got in a 3-1 count where it’s like, the hitter in you, he’ll take a pitch, even if it means getting to 3-2, just knowing who was behind him. It’s like, ‘I’m going to do all I can to get on.’ Before he got injured, he was about .400 on-base. That’s what you want out of the leadoff hitter, somebody that’s getting on.”

The Yankees skipper also thinks outfielder Giancarlo Stanton could be in for a huge year if he can stay away from the injury bug.

“If Giancarlo goes out there and is healthy, plays 130, 140 games,” Boone said, “I still think a massive season is in there.”

Beyond that, it’s likely Judge and Anthony Rizzo will also hit in the top three. Here’s a look at the potential starting lineup, rotation and bullpen for New York this season:

DH DJ LeMahieu

RF Aaron Judge

1B Anthony Rizzo

LF Giancarlo Stanton

3B Josh Donaldson

2B Gleyber Torres

CF Harrison Bader

SS Oswald Peraza (Rookie)

C Jose Trevino

Starting Rotation:

1. Gerrit Cole

2. Carlos Rodón

3. Luis Severino

4. Nestor Cortes Jr.

5. Domingo Germán

Bullpen: Ron Marinaccio, Wandy Peralta, Clarke Schmidt, Lou Trivino, Jonathan Loaisiga, Tommy Kahnle, Michael King