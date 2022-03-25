WMU vs Northeastern Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Western Michigan and Northeastern will meet in the NCAA men’s hockey tournament on Friday.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Western Michigan vs Northeastern online (with all of these options, you’ll be able to watch every NCAA tournament game, which are all on ESPNU or ESPN2):

Western Michigan vs Northeastern Preview

Western Michigan (25-11-1) looks to make more history in the NCAA tournament on Friday.

The Broncos reached its first Frozen Faceoff championship last week in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament. WMU drew a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament despite a 3-0 loss to Minnesota Duluth in the NCHC final.

Northeastern (25-12-1) will take on WMU in the first round on Friday in the Worcester Regional at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. The Huskies won the Hockey East regular season title but came up short in the conference tournament semifinals with a 4-1 loss to Connecticut on March 18.

“They’re Hockey East champions for a reason,” WMU head coach Pat Ferschweiler said per MLive.com’s Patrick Nothaft. “They’re really well-coached; [head coach] Jerry Keefe’s a good friend of mine. They’re going to be organized; they’re going to be really offensive; they’re going to put it to us, and in that way, they’re going to put pressure on us, and then their goaltender is elite.”

“He’s got a .952 save percentage for the season, and it feels like for his career; he just stops pucks. He’s big, he’s athletic, he’s mobile, but I mean, they lost last week, as well, against UConn. When good teams face good teams, what it’s going to be is a hard-fought contest, and then whoever can just make that play to get the goal is going to win the game.”

Friday’s matchup features the top two goal scorers in the country. WMU’s Ethen Frank leads Division I in goals with 26, and Northeastern’s Aidan McDonough has 24 goals, tied for second in the country.

“They’re going to be faced with the challenge of stopping our offense, as well,” Ferschweiler said per Nothaft. “We’re the fourth-leading scoring team in the country, but they have skilled guys, and that kid [McDonough] scores a bunch of goals, for sure, and Ethen scores a bunch of goals…

“They do it a little different way,” Ferschweiler added per Nothaft. “Ethen’s an elite skater; he does a lot of it off the off the rush and with speed like that, and their kid’s got a real good stick. He’s heavy; he’s smart and creates offense that way, and they have a bunch of guys like that. So, it’ll be two teams really trying to score. Should be a highly entertaining game up and down the ice is what I would expect.”