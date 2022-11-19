Where to Watch Wofford vs Furman Football 2022

It’s rivalry week in the FCS, which means another installment of Furman vs Wofford, the “Deep South’s Oldest Football Rivalry.” The two schools have split their last four meetings, but Furman, who sit at 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the Southern Conference, look like the clear favorites on Saturday in Greenville.

Wofford vs Furman Preview

This matchup features two teams that have had very different seasons so far. Wofford comes in with a record of 3-7 and 3-4 in conference play, while Furman is 8-2 and 6-1 in conference play.

Furman is currently in second place in the conference with their lone loss coming to Samford, who is undefeated in conference play. The Paladins’ offense has averaged 29.8 points so far this season, while the defense has only allowed 17.4 points per game so far.

Wofford has scored just 19.1 points per game this season and the defense has given up 30.2 points per game.

The Furman offense has been led this season by running back Dominic Roberto, who has rushed for 870 yards and eight touchdowns. Quarterback Tyler Huff has passed for 1,596 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The receiver group has been led by tight end Ryan Miller with 57 receptions for 621 yards and nine touchdowns. Josh Harris has also had a solid season with 35 catches for 494 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense for Furman has had a strong season as they’ve recorded 21 sacks. The unit has also done a strong job forcing turnovers with 22 turnovers.

The Wofford offense has been led by Jimmy Weirick with 2,051 yards passing to go along with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. His top receiver has been Landon Parker with 34 receptions for 664 yards and two touchdowns.

In the running game, the Terriers have been led by Kyle Parsons with 478 yards and two touchdowns. Fullback Nathan Walker has been big near the goal line with 287 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

On defense, Wofford has struggled as they’ve recorded just 18 sacks this season. The defense has also only been able to force 13 turnovers.

The good news for Wofford is they’ve won three of their last four games so they have improved as the season has gone on. Furman comes into this game ranked 12th in the Stats Performer FCS Top 25 poll and has everything to lose in this game.

Furman will be trying to position themselves as best they can for the playoffs as they close out the regular season. Wofford would love to play spoiler though against their in-state rivals and the Paladins will have to be on upset alert.