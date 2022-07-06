How to Watch Women’s Euro 2022 Online in USA

The 2022 edition of the UEFA Women’s Euro Championship will be held in England. Going into this competition, the odds for many teams to end up lifting the silverware is completely up for grabs. This goes especially for the host nation once again.

In the United States, most of the matches will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2, and eight matches will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Women’s Euro 2022 online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Women’s Euro 2022 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Women’s Euro 2022 live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of eight matches during group play, and it will also have a simulcast of both semifinals (those are also on ESPN2) and the final (also on ESPN):

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Women’s Euro 2022 live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the ESPN channels, plus you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Women’s Euro 2022 live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Women’s Euro 2022 live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Women’s Euro 2022 live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

Women’s Euro 2022 Preview

This year’s women’s Euros will be very exciting to follow as it will be a wide open competetition when it starts in England. Amongst the tournament favorites you will have Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, and hosts England.

In order to give Sweden the right argument, you have to start with their second-placed finish at the Olympics – the highest among the European teams – puts them front and center of the conversation.

Their Swedish frontline of Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfö, and Sofia Jakobsson was unplayable in Tokyo; the fluidity is increasingly difficult for any backline to deal with.

As always, reigning European champions, the Netherlands, will like their chances of retaining their title. Although it will not be an easy ride to the final. One of the main obstacles is still looking to get accustomed to under new manager Mark Parsons. The squad are looking to find

Thankfully, they can call on their all-time top scorer, Vivianne Miedema, to help their Euros defense.

And much like the Dutch did in 2017, hosts England will be hoping their home support can help carry them to a major title.

They’ve been runners-up twice in this competition, the most recent being in 2009.

The team that was going to be looked at as one of the favorites going in was Spain. With the majority of their team coming from Barcelona, so the style of play would help propel them into that category. Altough on Tuesday, their chances took a major hit after star attacker Alexia Putellas ended up tearing for ACL just three days before La Roja’s debut.