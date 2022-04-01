World Cup Draw 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The greatest sporting event in the world truly begins to gain some steam on Friday when teams participating in the 2022 World Cup will find out their respective fates in the draw. The that will determined the groups for the tournament that will begin in November.

In the United States, the draw (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of 2022 World Cup draw for free:

World Cup 2022 Draw Preview

The eyes of 7.5 billion people will be placed on Doha as the FIFA World Cup draw will take place. With several spots still yet to be decided, only 29 of the 32 participants will be confirmed when the draw gets underway at the Doha Exhibition Center.

Host nation Qatar will be joined by the 10 European sides that qualified directly from group play. Amongst those teams you find four-time winner Germany and two-time champion France, as well as Spain and England, who both have one World Cup triumph to their names.

They will also be accompanied by five-time winners Brazil and two-time winners Argentina. The last one that joined the two South American teams is two-time winner Uruguay (who officially have won four as they won the 1924 and 1928 Olympic gold medal). Meanwhile Ecuador surprised everyone and earned the fourth direct spot in South America. There is still one more team that will be looking t come out of this region as Peru await their opponent and an eventual clash with them in June in Qatar.

CONCACAF will be represented by Canada, who return to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. They are accompanied by Mexico and the United States. It is also possible that Costa Rica earn a third consecutive trip to football’s biggest event, though they will have to contend with the All Whites first in June.

This draw will consist of four pots all based on the team qualified and their respective FIFA rankings as of the month of February.

Pot 1

Qatar (host nation), Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal

The only thing assured as of this point is that the host nation will be in position A1 in the draw. In theory, any team being in pot one means you would be favorites to win their group and some are even considered contenders to win the entire tournament. The beauty in the game of football, though, is that anything can happen once the games begin.

Also keep in mind that dating back to the 2010 World Cup, the defending champion in every tournament has bowed out in the group stage. The last one to surpass that stage was Brazil (2006).

Pot 2

Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia

Pot 3

Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, Korea, Tunisia

Pot 4

Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Playoff (Wales- Scotland vs Ukraine), Playoff (New Zealand- Costa Rica), Playoff (Peru – UAE vs Australia)

You can play around and select your own groups by using this simulator.

This tournament mark some returns to the World Cup (such as aforementioned Canada), but it also starts to map out the respective paths of two giants of the game such as Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as they most likely will make their finals runs to win that elusive Jules Rimet trophy; both most likely playing in their fifth World Cup- joining some very exclusive company.

While for Cristiano, who turned 37 back in January, could be looking at his World Cup swansong, his eternal counterpart left the door open towards the future. “I don’t know, the truth is I don’t know. Let’s hope [Argentina’s preparations] go the best way possible. But for sure after the World Cup many things will change,” said Messi after defeating Venezuela 3-0 at La Bombonera.