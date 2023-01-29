Wrexham vs Sheffield Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Wrexham AFC take on Sheffield United in Round 4 FA Cup action on Sunday.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United Preview

The Football Association Cup, or FA Cup, is an annual soccer tournament in England where all the professional teams from the Premier League on down to level 9 take part in a knockout-style tournament. The 2022-2023 tourney is the 142nd edition of the tournament, making the FA Cup the oldest soccer tournament in the world.

The field is comprised of 20 Premier League clubs, 72 English Football League clubs, and all the clubs from levels 5 through 9. In the 2022-2023 tournament, that ended up being 124 teams. The clubs from levels 5 through 9 began playing in the qualifying rounds in AUgust and the 32 surviving teams out of those more than 600 clubs moved to be placed in a bracket with the 92 teams from the Premier and EFL leagues.

There are now just 32 teams left and the lowest-ranked team just happens to be the Wrexham Red Dragons from Wales, the professional team bought by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in November 2020. The actors invested a lot of money to build this team up and get them out of the National League and promoted to the English Football League II.

The promotion didn’t happen in the 2021-2022 season, but the team made huge strides and it is not a surprise that they are the lowest-ranked team still standing in the FA Cup this year.

On January 29, the Wrexham club takes on Sheffield United on their home field in what is sure to be a hotly-contested match. Sheffield United finished fifth in the EFL Championship league in 2021-2022 and they’re going to give Wrexham a battle. But Wrexham has the tools to win.

In the third round, they pulled off a huge upset over EFL Championship league team Coventry City, winning 4-3 on the road. After the game, Reynolds tweeted, “I’m completely and totally speechless. What a club. What a town. What a win. @Wrexham_AFC forever.”

After the upset, Coventry City manager Mark Robins said, “They’ve brought 4,000 fans with them and that’s the noisiest I’ve ever heard this stadium,” to which Reynolds replied on Twitter, “The traveling @Wrexham_AFC supporters are the big beating heart of this win.”

“Wow. Just… wow. We’re just getting started,” added McElhenney. He later tweeted of their fourth-round opponent Sheffield United, “I visited Sheffield last summer! The town was beautiful and the people couldn’t be more welcoming. They of course are the enemy now and their tyrannical reign through the Championship must be stopped a la Goliath. But lovely people :).”

The Wrexham vs Sheffield United match kicks off on Sunday, January 29 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus.