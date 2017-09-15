WATCH: Texas Man Abandons Dog on the Side of the Road

Facebook

A Texas man captured on video abandoning a puppy on the side of the road is now facing animal cruelty charges.

Cameras installed by the Dallas County Marshall’s Office focusing on the shoulder of the road show a man, now identified as 62-year-old Gorge Spears of Balch Springs, pulling his car to the side of a busy road before leaving the dog — Claira-Belle — to fend for itself on September 11.

The man in the video, believed to be Spears, exits the vehicle and walks to the passenger door. As he opens the door, he pulls a dog out of the car on a leash.

When the dog exits the car, Spears closes the door behind it and re-enters the driver’s seat, pulling away and leaving her on the side of the road.

Watch the video below:

According to the Houston Chronicle, police issued a warrant for Spears’ arrest after his license plate was captured on the police video.

Claira-Belle has since been adopted by a family and is safe and healthy, CBS Dallas reported.

“It broke our hearts to see what happened to sweet little Claira-Belle,” Maura Davies, the vice president of communications for SPCA of Texas, told The Chronicle. “She has found a new and loving home where she can live out the rest of her life.”

Spears turned himself in after the video went viral and reportedly admitted to abandoning the dog because “his sister wanted to get rid of it” because she was unable to control her.

If convicted of the animal cruelty charge, Spears faces a maximum of one year in prison and a fine of up to $4,000.

The area where Spears abandoned Claira-Belle is known for what animal rights activists describe as being a popular area in southeastern Dallas to “animal dump.”

So much so, that the area near Teagarden Road at Dowdy Ferry Road in southern Dallas prompted authorities to install the cameras on the stretch of road.