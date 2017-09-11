Hurricane Irma & Florida Keys: Videos & Photos of the Storm & Damage

Getty

The Florida Keys were hit incredibly hard by Hurricane Irma today, before the storm began to lose strength before heading to the Florida peninsula. Reports are just starting to come out about the extent of damage in the Keys, since authorities have been warning away boaters and others.

Here’s what we know so far. This is a developing story.

John Huston, in Key Largo, sent texts about the storm, Fox 61 reported. He said there were howling winds and “whiteout conditions,” along with a usually 8 foot deep tide being sucked dry on the gulf side as the storm approached. He was about 76 miles from the eye of the storm, and the storm surge was about six feet in his area.

Below is a video from CNN driving through part of the Keys, showing the damage left from Irma. You can see many downed trees and damaged buildings, and others driving around after the storm:

Earlier in the day, Larry Kahn, editor of Keynoter and FLKeysNews.com, reported from a “refuge of last resort” in Monroe County. He said that everything was underwater, the Miami Herald reported. He said that one man staying at the shelter died of natural causes. The food in the shelter was running low, he added, and the deputies were going to raid the school cafeteria for more food.

He told me everyone could be in this building for days. Everyone here seems to be just walking around in a fog.”

Bill South from the National Weather Service shared with ABC News earlier that there was tree damage on Duck Avenue, roof damage, flooding of up to three feet or more. The worst of the storm surge there was just east of the eyewall when it made landfall, about 7 to 10 feet.

Here’s another video from Key West this morning:

And another video from the eye wall:

Here are some more photos from the area:

These photos show boats that were washed ashore, from the Orlando Sentinel:

Confirmed photos from Islamorada taken by Jose Belz, around 7:30pm. Mile Markers 86-90. Does not look good. #HurrcaneIrma #FloridaKeys pic.twitter.com/HW2oKun7N3 — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) September 11, 2017

Another photo of boats in the road, from Big Pine Key:

Boats in the road #BigPineKey #Irma will still strong. Our cars made it through the storm. pic.twitter.com/gz1UDC5pZS — Jim Edds (@ExtremeStorms) September 10, 2017

And another photo from Big Pine Key, showing a roof in the driveway:

Somebody's roof landed in our driveway, power pole leaning #Irma #BigPineKey water has gone down 3 feet **need permission to use. pic.twitter.com/h1wQKsJgwB — Jim Edds (@ExtremeStorms) September 10, 2017

And a photo of Cudjoe Key from this morning:

A photo of Cudjoe Key from FishMonsters Magazine from this morming. #HurricaneIrma #FloridaKeys pic.twitter.com/co6HYPf0US — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) September 10, 2017

Here are photos from the Oceanfront Bar and Restaurant in Key Largo:

Confirmed photos of Snappers Oceanfront Bar and Restaurant in Key Largo, MM 94.5, taken by Lynda Kolbenheyer. #HurricaneIrma #FloridaKeys pic.twitter.com/ccKRBWoD7w — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) September 10, 2017

And the entrance to the Publix in Key Largo:

Starting to see images come from the middle #FloridaKeys. This is at entrance of the Publix in Key Largo, picture from local. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/eByamkkkP1 — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) September 10, 2017

And a report from Plantation Keys a few hours ago:

One resident told NBC Nightly News that 70 to 80 percent of 100 homes were totaled by the hurricane:

WATCH: In the Florida Keys tonight, a resident tells @GadiNBC that 70-80% of some 100 homes "are totaled" by Hurricane #Irma. pic.twitter.com/QJmJ129q9o — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) September 10, 2017

And Key Largo was hit hard:

.@BillWeirCNN: Key Largo bar "completely gone," has shaken me "unlike anything I’ve seen in 25 years” #HurricaneIrma https://t.co/XEme5qcAyX — CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017

Here is a view of Harbor View Drive in the Florida Keys:

Here are live streams that showed Irma moving in, which suddenly went dark as Irma arrived and power was lost. This first video showed a guy at Irish Kevin’s who was sleeping on stage during the storm, with shots of the outside periodically:

The rest of the live streams stopped working for the Florida Keys even earlier. It was eerie, watching the Keys live streams go out one by one…

Next was Southernmost Point. This web cam was pointed at a concrete buoy in Key West, Florida, marking the southernmost point in the United States. You can see the corner of South and Whitehead streets, just 90 miles to Cuba. Here’s a rewatchable video of Southernmost Point from earlier, in case you want to look back on things that happened on Friday:

BroadwaveLiveCams had multiple streams set up from Key West and Marathon Florida, but they have since all gone down. This super stream rotated among them all and you can rewind to see parts of it and exactly when it went down BroadwayLiveCams’ streams ended suddenly when the power was lost:

This next live feed was a live stream of cruise ship docks at Mallory Square in Key West Florida. The signal has been lost, but you can look back at the video to see exactly when it happened.

Here was another video from Key West. This one shows the roof top of Two Friends Patio Restaurant near Duval and Front Street. The signal has been lost, but you can look back at the video to see exactly when it happened.

This video showed another angle of cruise ship docks in Key West, Florida. The signal has been lost, but you can look back at the video to see exactly when it happened.

And the Key West Seaport Cam. The signal has been lost, but you can look back at the video to see exactly when it happened.

And the Marathon, Florida cam showing the ocean. The signal has been lost, but you can look back at the video to see exactly when it happened.

And here are snapchat videos from the Keys showing Irma’s strength:

And a video from Key West as Irma rolled in:

Photos from a live stream via Aaron Young on Facebook, about 4 hours ago in Key West. Don't know exact address, but on island. #HurrcaneIrma pic.twitter.com/a7Vz0o2dbL — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) September 10, 2017

A dusk to dawn curfew has been ordered in the Florida Keys until further notice.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay ordered dusk-to-dawn curfew for #Florida Keys until further notice due to safety conditions & security reasons. — Monroe County News (@monroecounty) September 11, 2017

We will update this story as more information is available.