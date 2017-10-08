Is There Garbage Pickup On Columbus Day 2017?

Getty

Columbus Day falls on September 9, 2017 this year and many places are closed. Some offices are shut down, along with schools; most banks are closed and mail is on hold as well. So, what is the deal with garbage and recycling pickups?

Many garbage disposal companies will not be running. For example, NYC.gov reports that their holiday schedule includes Columbus Day and recommends that people put out their garbage after 4 p.m. on the evening of the holiday, for collection beginning the next day. For other communities, garbage removal may not occur until the next cycle day.

And, some areas may choose to not observe the holiday at all, so it’s important to check with your local trash collection. For example, the city of Syracuse reports that they will be on their normal schedule for the day. According to Office Holidays, states that do not completely observe Columbus Day include:

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Hawaii

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Hawaii, South Dakota, and Vermont actually mark the day with an alternative holiday or observance. Indigenous People’s Day is the same day as Columbus Day.

When it comes to recycling schedules, this definitely depends on your county, but many organizations are following the same guidelines. For example, Minneapolis MN reports that if your trash or recycling pickup falls on or just after a holiday when they are closed, pickup will be one day late. This means that collection will take place the following day, just like trash day. If you are located in NYC, you are instructed to hold your recycling for collection the following week. Set it out after 4 p.m. ET, the evening before your next recycling collection day.

So, what else is open or closed on Columbus Day? Here’s our easy go-to list for states that observe the holiday:

Schools – closed

Banks – mainly closed

Mail – closed

Stock Market – closed

Supermarkets and most stores – open