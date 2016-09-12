‘Pokemon Sun & Moon’: New ‘CoroCoro’ Leaks With Rockruff Evolution & UB-02 [PICS]

The Japanese magazine CoroCoro September 2016 edition has leaked new information about Pokemon Sun & Moon, including pictures of Rockruff's 2 evolutions and Ultra Beast 02. The scans became available around 6 am EDT. Pokemon Sun & Moon fans quickly circulated them via social media. Fans had been waiting for the leak all day, September 11. However, the leak did not live up to what was promised by an alleged "leaker" on 2ch, a Hong Kong social network that has a section for Pokemon fans. That leaker promised an Alolan Ekans and Arbok, plus Alolan forms for Electabuzz and Magmar. This did not turn out to be true. Click on to see the scans.

Above is Rockruff's Daytime evolution "Lugarugan." It has a separate, "werewolf" evolution on if it evolves at nighttime.