Injustice 2 Voice Actors: Meet the Cast

Injustice 2 is developer NetherRealm’s newest fighting game that takes the characters from DC Comics and puts them against each other. This title not only features a plethora of famous characters, but has each once fully voiced with a variety of different lines. Below is a list of the voice actors for Injustice 2 with the exception of premier skins or DLC characters. We have also included each specific hero or villain’s first appearance along with some of their respective voice actor’s work.

Here are the Injustice 2 voice actors:

Phil LaMarr – Aquaman

Aquaman was first introduced in More Fun Comics #73 (1941) and has since grown as one of DC Comics stable superheroes. Not only is he a capable fighter, but Aquaman is the King of the Seven Sea and can command all of the creatures within the ocean. Bringing him to life is actor Phil LaMarr who is known for a wide variety of roles and voiceover work. Some of his most noteworthy performances include Samurai Jack (Samurai Jack), Bail Organa (Star Wars: Rebels), Ollie Williams (Family Guy), and Baxter Stockman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). He also voiced Aquaman in the original Injustice and portrayed Marvin in the crime drama Pulp Fiction.

Ike Amandi – Atrocitus

Taking command of a major Green Lantern villain from Injustice 2 is a veteran of the voice acting industry who has portrayed in a large number of noteworthy games. Atrocitus is a member of the Red Lantern Corps who made his first appearance in Green Lantern Vol. 4 #25 (2007). Amandi has appeared in a number of video games including Mass Effect: Andromeda, Prey, Halo 5: Guardians, Final Fantasy XV, and Diablo III: Reaper of Souls.

Fred Tatasciore – Bane/Swamp Thing

Tasked with bringing the man who “Broke the Bat” and the terrifying monster Swamp Thing is voice acting veteran Fred Tatasciore. Bane’s original comic book appearance was in Batman: Vengeance of Bane #1 (1993) and Swamp Thing’s was way back in 1971 with House of Secrets #92. Tatasciore has worked on a number of prominent video games such as Final Fantasy XV, Titanfall 2, Mafia III, and Skylanders: Imaginators. However, one of his most prominent roles is as Soldier 76 in the hit multiplayer FPS (First Person Shooter) Overwatch.

Kevin Conroy – Batman

There have been dozens of incarnations and adaptations of the famed comic book character Batman, but actor Kevin Conroy is by far the most noteworthy. He has portrayed Batman since Batman: The Animated Series back in 1992 and has since appeared in almost every DC animated movie as The Dark Knight. Conroy has also worked on major video games such as the Batman: Arkham series, Injustice: Gods Among Us, and Infinite Crisis. Batman first exploded onto the scene in Detective Comics #27 (1939) and has since become one of the most famous pop culture icons of all time.

Joey Nabar – Black Adam

Joey Nabar is a successful actor who has appeared on a number of different television shows including Containment, Shameless, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Army Wives, and Call of Duty Advanced Warfare. In Injustice 2 he is tasked with bringing the powerful villain Black Adam to life who first appeared Marvel Family #1. While he was in the original Injustice title, Black Adam appears to have a more prominent role this time around.

Vanessa Marshall – Black Canary

Black Canary is a powerful superheroine who uses sonic waves the decimate her opponents from both up close and afar. Voicing this character is actress Vanessa Marshall, who has worked on a number of notable animated television shows. You can hear her as Hera (Star Wars: Rebels), Gamora (Guardians of the Galaxy), Toothpick Sally (Regular Show in Space), and Black Canary (Young Justice). This heroine’s first appearance was in Flash Comics #86 (1947) and has since exploded as one of DC’s most popular female characters.

Antony Del Rio – Blue Beetle

Perhaps one of the more lesser known characters in this fight game, Blue Beetle first appeared Mystery Men Comics #1 (1939). The voice behind this superhero is Antony Del Rio who has worked on a number of popular video games such as Lego Marvel’s Avengers, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Fire Emblem: Fates, and Halo 5: Guardians. His most notable role is as Pit and Dark Pit in Nintendo’s Kid Icarus: Uprising.

Jeffrey Combs – Brainiac

The main villain of Injustice 2 is Brainiac, a powerful android who first appeared Action Comics #242 (1958) and has remained one of DC Comics most prominent villains. Combs has lent his voice to characters such as Ratchet (Transformers Prime), Rat King (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Samuel Sterns (The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes). He’s also appeared in a number of older horror films like Re-Animator, The Frighteners, and From Beyond.

C. Thomas Howell – Captain Cold

The leader of the villain group The Rogues and prominent villain to The Flash, Captain Cold can be first seen in Showcase #8 (1957). He is voiced by actor C. Thomas Howell who has portrayed Tyler (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Professor Zoom (Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox), Paul (Animal Kingdom), and Robert (Red Dawn).

Grey Griffin – Catwoman

Catwoman is one of the most famous anti-heroes in all of pop culture thanks to her uneven relationship with Batman, a predilection for stealing valuable items, and willingness to kill. She first appeared in Batman #1 (1940) and has since appeared in multiple live action movies, video games, television shows, and comic series. Her voice actress is the legendary Grey Griffin who’s best known for her roles as Mandy (The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy), Frankie (Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends), the High Priestess (Samurai Jack), and Vicky (The Fairly OddParents). Griffin has also portrayed a variety of comic book characters like Captain Marvel (Guardians of the Galaxy), Wonder Woman (DC Super Hero Girls), and Catwoman in developer Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham City.

Erica Luttrell – Cheetah

First introduced in Wonder Woman #6 (1943), Cheetah is one of Wonder Woman’s biggest reoccurring villains and is a newcomer to the Injustice series. Voice actress Erica Luttrell as worked on a number of large television shows and video games, but her biggest role is as Sapphire from Steven Universe. She also portrayed Empress Emily Kaldwin I in Dishonored 2 and the Witch Doctor in Diablo III.

Khary Payton – Cyborg

Former Teen Titan and now Justice League member, Cyborg’s first appearance was in DC Comics Presents #26 back in 1980. He is voiced by none other than The Walking Dead’s own Khary Payton, who’s taken the show by storm as the character Ezekiel. However, Payton has also worked on a number of television shows such as The Lion Guard, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, and Hand of God. He’s also portrayed Cyborg in virtually every adaptation of Teen Titans, including the original 2003 show and its current iteration Teen Titans Go!

Matthew Mercer – Deadshot

Mr. High Noon himself, Matthew Mercer is responsible for voicing the cold and calculating assassin Deadshot. Mercer has lent his talent to a variety of different video game characters like McCree (Overwatch), Leon Kennedy (Resident Evil 6), Jack Cooper (Titanfall 2), Yusuke Kitagawa (Persona 5), and Spyro (Skylanders: Imaginators). He’s also the voice of Levi (Attack on Titan), Jotaro Kujo (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), and Leorio Paladiknight (Hunter x Hunter). Deadshot first blasted his way onto the comic book scene with Batman #59 (1950) and was recently portrayed by Will Smith in DC’s live action film Suicide Squad.

David Sobolov – Dr. Fate

Portraying the mystical Dr. Fate, David Sobolov has brought a number of classic characters to life in both animated and live-action television shows. This includes his work as Gorilla Grodd in CW’s The Flash, Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy television series, and Shockwave in Transformers Prime. Dr. Fate’s first appearance was in More Fun Comics #55 (1940) and Injustice 2 marks one of his first major appearances in a video game.

Ogie Banks – Firestorm

Firestorm is one of DC’s most interesting heroes as the character itself is actually made up of two individuals that fuse together. While his first comic book appearances was in Nuclear Man No. 1 (1978), Firestorm has risen to prominence thanks to his reoccurring involvement in CW’s The Flash. Ogie Banks is the voice actor for Injustice 2’s Firestorm and some of his work includes Ultimate Spider-Man, Superman vs The Elite, NFL Rush Zone, and Naruto: Shippûden

Taliesin Jaffe – The Flash

Taking the helm of the legendary Scarlett Speedster is Taliesin Jaffe, who is a video game and television actor. Jaffe has appeared in numerous titles including Fire Emblem Heroes, Final Fantasy XV, Fallout 4, Pillars of Eternity, and Street Fighter IV. The Flash is one of DC’s biggest heroes and first raced his way onto the comic scene in 1940 via The Flash #1. Since then he has become a household name that has acquired his own hit television show and upcoming live action movie.

Charles Halford – Gorilla Grodd

Gorilla Grodd is one of the oddest villains in the DC Universe, as this telepathic gorilla made a name for himself after his first appearance in The Flash #106 (1959). Bringing this antagonist to life is actor Charles Halford who has had a success on-screen and off-screen career as a variety of different characters. Some of his roles include Chas Chandler (Constantine), Reggie Ledoux (True Detective), Lonnie (The Walking Dead: The Game- Season 3), and Konstantin (Tomb Raider).

Alan Tudyk – Green Arrow

The biggest name in Injustice 2, actor Alan Tudyk is charged with voicing the charismatic archer Green Arrow. This famed comic hero first appeared in More Fun Comics #73 (1941) and has grown to be one of the largest names that DC has to offer. Tudyk has worked on a plethora of popular movies and television shows with some of his most notable roles being K-2S0 (Rogue One), Sonny (I, Robot), Hoban (Firefly), Heihei (Moana), and Duke (Frozen). He has also portrayed the Green Arrow before in the television series Young Justice which aired back in 2010.

Steve Blum – Green Lantern

Green Lantern is one of the premiere DC superheroes and is voiced by actor Steve Blum in Injustice 2. Blum has worked on a number of different video games including Prey, Batman: Arkham City, and Final Fantasy XV. He has also voiced a number of characters like Starscream (Transformers: Robots in Disguise), Zeb (Star Wars Rebels), Orochimaru (Naruto: Shippûden), and Mr. Nash (Tenkai Knights). All-American Comics #16 (1940) is the first comic book that Green Lantern has appeared in and since then he has acquired his own live action movie, animated television show, and various comic book series.

Tara Strong – Harley Quinn

Unlike every other character in Injustice 2, Harley Quinn was actually first introduced in an episode of Batman: The Animated series and not a comic. Since her reveal in 1992, she has grown to a near iconic status and has appeared in a number of animated television shows, video games, and even a live action movie. Portraying her is the equally legendary Tara Strong whose list of characters includesTwilight Sparkle (My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic), Timmy Turner (The Fairly OddParents), Bubbles (The Powerpuff Girls), and Raven (Teen Titans). She also portrayed Harley Quinn in the Batman Arkham series and Batgirl in Batman: The Killing Joke.

Richard Epcar – The Joker

Richard Epcar is a voice acting veteran of the video game industry who has worked on a number of popular titles both new and old. Some of his work includes Persona 5’s Principal, Street Fighter V’s Akuma, Mafia III’s Judge Cornelius Holden, and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue’s Terra-Xehanort. He’s also worked on a number of television shows such as Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, DC Super Friends, and Gormiti. Epcar is voicing Injustice 2’s version of The Joker, who made their first appearances in Batman #1 (1940).

Tasia Valenza – Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy has been one of Batman’s most famous villains since she first arrived in 1966 via Batman #181. Lending this femme fatale life is actress Tasia Valenza who has portrayed this character before in the Batman: Arkham video game series. She has also worked video games such as Star Wars: Demolition, Wildstar, Infinite Crisis, and The Evil Within.

Scott Porter – Robin

Scott Porter is a successful television, film, and video game actor who has appeared in a large number of prominent titles. Some of his most notable roles are Donald (Outlast 2), Rex Racer (Speed Racer), Randy (Dear John), Star-Lord (Guardians of Galaxy: The Telltale Series), and Jason Street (Friday Night Lights). Robin, aka Damian Wayne, is the biological son of Bruce Wayne and made his first appearance Batman: Son of the Demon (1987).

Robert Englund – Scarecrow

The master of fright himself, actor Robert Englund is the voice behind Gotham City’s most terrifying villain, Scarecrow. Englund’s most famous role is undoubtedly A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Kruger, however, he has had a rather successful career performing in other television shows, video games, and movies. As for Scarecrow, his first appearance was way back in World’s Finest Comics #3 (1941) and since then he has grown as one of Batman’s most famous villains. He has been portrayed in everything from video games to big budget, live action movies.

Luara Bailey – Supergirl

One of Injustice 2’s title characters, Supergirl first appeared in Superman #123 (1958) and is voiced by actress Luara Bailey. Bailey has worked on numerous video games and television series with some of her biggest roles being Kait Diaz (Gears of War 4), Nadine Ross (Uncharted 4), Fetch (Infamous Second Sun), Black Widow (Avengers Assemble), and Olympia Vale (Halo 5: Guardians).

George Newbern – Superman

Superman is perhaps the single biggest superhero of all time and he is being brought to life by actor Geroge Newbern. While he is known for voicing Superman in the Justice League animated show, some of his other characters include Charlie (Shameless), Bryan MacKenzie (Father of the Bride), Scottie Andrews (Granite Flats), and Dr. Curtis Ryerson (Nip/Tuck). Superman first arrived in Action Comics #1 (1938) and has since appeared in numerous films, television shows, and video games

Susan Eisenberg – Wonder Woman

Susan Eisenberg is a talented actress that portrayed Wonder Woman on the animated television show Justice League back in 2001. She has also worked on a number of video games including Skylanders: SuperChargers, Destiny, Mass Effect 3, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Wonder Woman made her first comic book appearances in 1941 via All Star Comics #8 and is receiving her first big live action movie at the end on May 25.