How to Prepare for Destiny 2’s Warmind DLC Release

The newest DLC for Destiny 2 is right around the corner and many players may be returning to this title for the first time since launch. Given a large number of changes and alterations have taken place since the game’s release, there are some ways you will want to prepare for the Warmind DLC.

Keep in mind, as long as you are the right Light level you can still play the Warmind DLC. This guide is for those who want to have an advantage or less work going into the new batch of content. For Destiny 2 veterans most of this will seem obvious, but it’s still important to go over.

One very important thing to remember is do not hold onto your Exotic or Legendary engrams they will not decode any of the new items when the DLC drops. The engrams are set to the content currently available, so hoarding them doesn’t have any major benefits.

1. Consolidate Your Vault

If you’re like me then you love to horde all the different guns, armor pieces, and items in Destiny 2. The problem is, that Vault can fill up very quickly and make things really awkward for when new content drops. While Bungie has said they will expand the Vault item count from 200 to 300, that still might not be enough. Given mods, shaders, and other cosmetic items also take up space, there’s a chance that you will need to consolidate.

We recommend keeping Legendary items over Exotics, simply because you can purchase any Exotic you’ve collected for a small fee in the Collections tab. Keep only the Exotics you know you’ll end up using and disassemble the old ones for resources. If you do want to get rid of Legendary items we suggest holding onto key weapons such as the Forge weapons, Drang, or any faction items.

These are harder to come by and usually worth keeping around. Finally, consider either storing or throwing out some of the shaders you never use. They take up a lot of room and aren’t worth holding onto if you’ll never use them.

2. Stockpile Tokens

It might be tempting to use the tokens you obtain by completing the various activities in Destiny 2 but fight the urge to splurge. Unlike engrams, the tokens you spend at vendors will have a chance to drop the new Warmind gear once the DLC releases. It doesn’t matter if you obtained the tokens before or after the DLC releases. Given the other planet vendors will most likely obtain a new stock of items, it’s worth holding onto them.

It takes 20 tokens to get a single Legendary engram from every vendor but the Gunsmith who needs 40. You can obtain tokens by completing various activities around the world, but the easy way to grind for them is via Public Events. Not only will these help you obtain more engrams if you’re lacking loot, but quickly give you tokens.

Just make sure to complete the challenges for each planet to gain extra tokens. The only ones you should spend are for Iron Banner since this is a limited time event and there’s no telling when it will return.

3. Reach At Least 320 Light

Yes, technically the maximum Light you can obtain is 335 with mods, but truthfully you won’t need to be that high for Warmind. Unless you are gearing up for the new raid lair – which we guess will be around 340 Light – there’s no need to be at max level. This will still offer enough of a challenge for players and give a good sense of progression. Once Warmind releases the max Light will be raised to 380 without mods. If you are looking to quickly level up here are a few tips to increase your Light.

Power Engrams should always be decoded last since their level is never static.

Focus on grinding Public Events, Nightfalls, and the Raid.

Make sure to use Fireteam Medallions to increase your loot chances.

Complete every Milestone activity for each of your characters.

Remember to always infuse items to raise their Light level.

If you’re looking to grind for loot then consider grinding the Nightfall with a Fireteam. With the new changes and addition of Strike-specific weapons, a player can average between 2-4 Legendary engrams per run. Completing this week’s Nightfall takes around 20 minutes on the easiest setting and it offers a strong PvP auto rifle known as the Duty Bound.

4. Start Your Forge Weapons

The Forge Weapons were introduced with the Curse of Osiris DLC after you complete the expansions campaign and a few Adventures. After the Forge is unlocked, players will need to grind for materials to use in crafting powerful weapons. However, obtaining all of these items can be quite a grind since they are tied to completing Strikes, Nightfalls, Crucible matches, and Public Events.

Because of this, you should absolutely have this section unlocked before going into Warmind. That way you can grind for Forge materials while leveling up and completing activities in the new DLC. Players can hold one blueprint at a time and Brother Vance will offer Guardians a maximum of three blueprints a week. One of the major weapons you will want to get is the Perfect Paradox shotgun, which is one of the best close range PvE weapons in Destiny 2.

5. Beat the Leviathan Raid and Raid Lair

The Leviathan Raid is the ultimate post-game activity in Destiny 2 and it’s absolutely worth completing. Outside of the great loot you can obtain, it’s important to learn how to work with a team of five. Given that Warmind is adding both a Raid Lair and the new Escalation Protocol for end game users, it’s worth having an understanding of how Bungie devises these activities.

Unlike everything else in Destiny 2, the raids require a deep level of cooperation and communication. Bungie has already stated that the new Escalation Protocol will have puzzle mechanics, so it’s important you understand how to recognize these. Playing through the raid at least once will give any new or returning player a good idea of what to expect. Plus the Raid Lair takes place inside of the Leviathan ship itself, so it helps to have some understanding of this location.

6. Horde Those Materials

Finally, you will want to absolutely start collecting and holding onto those rare materials. Specifically, we recommend maxing you Glimmer, collecting Legendary Shards, and obtaining Masterwork Cores. All of these are key items that you will need to quickly max and increase the performance of your gear. While getting Glimmer is easy enough, you will need to do a bit of grinding for the other two items.

Masterwork Cores are only obtainable by disassembling Masterwork weapons and armor. Because of this, just grind Public Events or Nightfalls to obtain a large pool of Legendary engrams. There’s no surefire way to obtain a Masterwork weapon outside of getting the Nightfall specific guns.

However, these weapons rarely drop so don’t count on them to be a consistent source of Masterwork Cores. As we grow closer to Warmind just save up all your shards and cores because you’ll want to upgrade some of the new items you get.

As we countdown the days to the Warmind DLC release date, it’s important to prepare your Guardian – especially if you’ve taken a long hiatus. Make sure to start hoarding materials and tokens so you can rank up quickly. Also, cleaning out your Vault can be a cathartic experience, especially if you have just dumped tons of weapons in there. Regardless, you should at least play a few matches to reacquaint yourself with the new Destiny 2 changes. The last thing you want is to load up the DLC and be completely behind everyone else.

