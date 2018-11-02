WATCH: Fan Asks If Diablo: Immortal Is April Fool’s Joke

If you stuck around to the end of BlizzCon’s opening ceremonies you were probably waiting for a big announcement regarding the future of the Diablo franchise.

The announcement is Diablo: Immortal which isn’t a sequel to Diablo 3 but instead takes place during the events of Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction and the beginning of Diablo 3. This game will launch exclusively on iOS and Android devices.

While we received an update on the franchise it’s not quite the announcement fans wanted to hear. If you want an idea of how fans of the franchise are taking this just go and check out the ratio of likes to dislikes on the gameplay trailer and the announcement trailer.

Shortly after the announcement Blizzard was hosting a Q&A with fans and one fan made the best of his opportunity.

The fan stepped up to the microphone and asked Diablo: Immortal developer Wyatt Cheng if Diablo: Immortal was an out of season April Fool’s joke, which drew a cheer and some whistles from the crowd.

The developers made it clear this was a full-fledged game and they are committed to bringing the Diablo experience to mobile devices.

It’s a hard pill for many fans to swallow as Diablo 3 released all the way back in 2012. Blizzard has said many Diablo games were in the works but they would not be ready to announce all of them for BlizzCon. It does sound like Diablo 4 is likely in the works but it wasn’t too far along to give an actual announcement for yet.

The wound is still very fresh for those expecting Diablo 4 so this early dislike towards the game might cool down in the coming days, weeks and months.

If you’re interested in pre-registering for Diablo: Immortal you can do so here. Blizzard has not yet announced a release date for the title.

