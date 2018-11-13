Monopoly for Millennials: Angry Millennials React on Twitter

Monopoly for Millennials, Hasbro’s newest addition to the Monopoly board game empire, is receiving widespread backlash from offended Millennials shortly after the game was released.

The game cover, accompanied with the tagline “Adulting is hard. You deserve a break from the rat race,” features a “cool” Mr. Monopoly taking a selfie, wearing a “participation award” pinned to his vest, and drinking a latte. A camera, a pair of sunglasses, and a hashtag are included among the game pieces, and there are no properties for the players to buy – instead, players collect “experiences;” for example, this edition replaces the original game’s Park Place with a “3-Day Music Festival,” while other experiences include a vegan bistro, bike share, and a yoga studio. There’s also no rent to pay and no real estate to buy because, as it says on the front of the box, “Forget real estate. You can’t afford to buy it anyway.”

Someone at Hasbro apparently thought Monopoly for Millennials was a great idea… pic.twitter.com/aoqOpPKLpL — ExPressBriefing (@ExPressBriefing) November 12, 2018

Check out the game’s description below:

Money doesn’t always buy a great time, but experiences, whether they’re good — or weird — last forever. The Monopoly for Millennials game celebrates just that. Instead of collecting as much cash as possible, players are challenged to rack up the most Experiences to win. Travel around the gameboard discovering and visiting cool places to eat, shop, and relax. Interact with other players via Chance and Community Chest cards, (which are super relatable). And players don’t pay rent — they visit one another, earning more Experience points. This board game is a great way to bring a fun and relaxed vibe to a party or casual get-together.

The game’s theme didn’t go over too well with a lot of people. After news of the game started creeping across social media, Hasbro took some serious heat from the very generation it was probably hoping would find the game amusing. Reactions from angry Millennials, as well as those who just thought the game was just in bad taste, flooded Twitter and other social media platforms, calling out Hasbro for the “offensive” board game.

“Can you provide the URL for the Hasbro-official website featuring “Monopoly for Millennials,” where you trash on my age demographic because baby boomers caused an economic catastrophe that rendered us financially impotent for a decade? Thanks!,” one user wrote.

@Hasbro Can you provide the URL for the Hasbro-official website featuring "Monopoly for Millennials," where you trash on my age demographic because baby boomers caused an economic catastrophe that rendered us financially impotent for a decade? Thanks! pic.twitter.com/wmm0WQwnld — Steven Briggs (@TrnDaBeatAround) November 11, 2018

Some users were disappointed that Hasbro created a game that was played on the most common stereotypes surrounding the Millennial generation, and claimed that many Millennials often can’t afford “experiences” because all of their money goes toward paying overpriced rent while getting paid poor wages.

“I’m not sure who [Hasbro] made Monopoly for Millennials for?” one user wrote. “As if we don’t get shit on enough lol… A game about millennial life should absolutely include paying rent. A lot of it. The vast majority of us can’t afford to spend money on ‘experiences.’ Anyway, disappointed.”

I'm not sure who @hasbro made Monopoly for Millennials for? As if we don't get shit on enough lol… A game about millennial life should absolutely include paying rent. A lot of it. The vast majority of us can't afford to spend money on "experiences." Anyway, disappointed. — Sarah (@SarahTeeRaymo) November 12, 2018

I feel "Millennial Monopoly" is a perfect, easy-to-understand example of what negative Cultural Appropriation is. — Lively (@trettertrots) November 8, 2018

Others wondered why Hasbro hadn’t made a game for the Baby Boomer generation yet, although some considered the Monopoly: Cheaters Edition a good version of the game to relate to the Boomers.

“Next, Monopoly for Baby Boomers: where you buy property for below value price, only people of color go to jail, and when you pass “Go” you get to complain about Millennials!!” user Jon wrote.

Monopoly made a version of the game for both us millennials and baby boomers pic.twitter.com/JTfZ9tPBbw — 💐🏳️‍🌈Lulu🏳️‍🌈💐 🥦🌶️🥦🌶️ (@luulubuu) November 8, 2018

Next, Monopoly for Baby Boomers: where you buy property for below value price, only people of color go to jail, and when you pass “Go” you get to complain about Millennials!!! pic.twitter.com/Nb8vSl79AW — Jon (@jknit135) November 12, 2018

As a millennial who loved playing Monopoly, I'm disappointed @Hasbro made this garbage. A game that profits off the backs of millennials while simultaneously mocking them? Must have been a Baby Boomer in charge of making it. https://t.co/8I3DGarLGx — Mike Bowers (@THEMikeBowers) November 13, 2018

And other reacted with just plain, pure, unadulterated anger:

this millennial monopoly thing is pissing me off way more than it fucking should — boingboing fuckin sucks (@bryancoffee) November 8, 2018

With play pieces that include an actual hashtag, it’s somewhat ironic that most Millennials on Twitter are using hashtags to express how angry they are by the game. Despite the backlash, the game is actually sold out, according to ABC.

