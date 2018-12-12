Dance-Off at an Abandoned Mansion Location in Fortnite

The Fortnite Season 7, Week 2 challenges are right around the corner, so it’s time to dive in and uncover the new quests available. One of the most unique challenges this week involves players competing in a dance-off inside of an abandoned mansion. Thankfully, Epic Games have already altered the mansion, so we know exactly where this challenge will take place.

You can find the Abandoned Mansion just south Lonely Lodge on the cliffside. This was the old superhero hideout during Season 5. Once you arrive in the mansion head towards the basement to find a large dance floor divided by some metal beams. To compete in the dance-off you’ll need another person dancing against you on the other side.

For this challenge, we recommend completing it in Duos or Squads since you need another person. While it can be an opponent, there’s a pretty high chance you’ll end up fighting them rather than dancing. There typically isn’t a ton of loot in this mansion, so we recommend grabbing guns, items, and materials at the racetrack or Loney Lodge first.

As long as you have a buddy this should be a very easy Fortnite challenge to complete.

