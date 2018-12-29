All Upcoming First-Person Shooters of 2019

First-person shooters are still the rage these days.

2018 was jam packed with some of the best releases in the genre, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Battlefield V, and Far Cry 5. These titles and many more like them featured your usual gamut of tightly woven single-player campaigns, fast-paced competitive multiplayer matches, and Battle Royale mode experimentation. 2019’s lineup of first-person shooters looks to be even more exciting than the year that came before it. Sequels to beloved franchises and even new IP’s within the healthy genre are on the way.

Here’s a list of all the noteworthy first-person shooters set to arrive in 2019.

Far Cry New Dawn

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: February 15

Spoilers for anyone who still hasn’t played Far Cry 5! So a nuclear warhead went off at the end of that game and laid waste to everything in its vicinity. Seventeen years after that traumatic event transpired, the last group of remaining survivors attempt to rebuild their lives in Hope County.

However, a group of bandits by the name of the Highwaymen stand in the way of the survivors’ progress. As one of those survivors, you’ll experience everything that makes Far Cry…well, Far Cry. The post-apocalyptic world you’ll inhabit in New Dawn needs some cleaning up. You, your vast arsenal, and fellow “Guns/Fangs for Hire,” will see to it that the Highwaymen’s twin sisters Mickey and Lou go down.

Buy Far Cry New Dawn here.

Metro Exodus

Developer: 4A Games

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: February 15

If Far Cry: New Dawn isn’t your cup of tea, there’s another FPS to busy yourself with on the same day that aforementioned game releases. Metro Exodus continues the sci-fi tale that was beautifully told in Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light. Once again, you don the tactical gear of Artyom and venture outside of the familiar setting of the Metro in Moscow. You’ll be accompanied by a new faction, board a train that doubles as your home base, and attempt to brave the dangers of a “nuclear winter.” Metro Exodus will challenge your wits and test your will to survive in a harsh world full of mutant dangers.

Buy Metro Exodus here.

RAGE 2

Developers: Avalanche Studios, id Software

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: May 14

When id Software introduced the gaming public to the first RAGE, it received decent reviews from critics and fans alike. But plenty of gamers lamented the game’s drab environments, lack of a true open world, and disappointing ending. No one was really asking for a sequel to that last-gen FPS.

But now that everyone has laid eyes on it, the hype has now reached a fever pitch. RAGE 2 is going big in so many ways. The post-apocalyptic wasteland is full of vibrant characters, upgraded vehicular combat, and some new offensive/defensive abilities to test out on your foes. Stepping into the ranger boots of Walker will transport you into RAGE 2’s outlandish, explosive wasteland.

Buy RAGE 2 here.

DOOM Eternal

Developer: id Software

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: TBA

DOOM (2016) took it back to the basics and ultimately succeeded! It brought back all of the elements that made the original games so memorable while adding a new level of gore that made each kill as satisfying as the last. The Doom Slayer’s work was seemingly done back on Mars, but it turns out his mission is far from over.

Hell’s forces have invaded Earth, which means it’s time to reload your BFG and send them back where they came from. DOOM Eternal is set to offer the same high fun factor seen in the last game thanks to new melee weaponry, increased maneuverability, new demons, and a unique asymmetric multiplayer mode. Retro FPS fans and newcomers alike should be ready to do damage as the iconic Doom Slayer.

Buy DOOM Eternal here.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Developer: MachineGames

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: TBA

Before B.J. Blazkowicz can bring a conclusive end to his anti-Nazi crusade, his twin daughters have to find him first. This interesting premise provides the backbone for the next entry in the reborn Wolfenstein franchise. Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which takes place 19 years after The New Colossus, places you (and hopefully a willing co-op buddy) in the 1980s. As Jess or Soph, you and a fellow online freedom fighter will blast through Nazi forces as you look to liberate the people they still oppress. There’s going to be a lot of heart-wrenching moments and plenty of gory deaths on hand in this new Wolfenstein spinoff.

Buy Wolfenstein: Youngblood here.

