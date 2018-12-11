How to Make Vanilla Blades in Destiny 2 The Dawning

The Dawning winter event has finally arrived and there are a ton of goodies for Destiny 2 users to make. One of the key items that players have to obtain if they are going for the new Sparrow is Vanilla Blades. This tasty snack is tied to Shaxxs and will require you to do a bit of farming for the materials. Thankfully, all of the ingredients are pretty easy to obtain as long as you have a sword.

In order to make Vanilla Blades, you will need 1 part Cabal Oil, 1 part Sharp Flavor, and 15 Essence of Dawning. You can obtain Cabal Oil by simply slaying Cabal or by turning Essence of Dawning into Eva via her conversion screen. Sharp Flavor is rewarded after successful kills with a sword, but the drop rate for this is not high. We got one every 10-15 enemies we cut in half with a sword.

As for the Essence of Dawning, you’ll get this by simply completing bounties, challenges, activities, or turning gifts into other vendors. It’s very easy to come by and you shouldn’t need to really farm for this material. If you are hurting for Essence of Dawning, just go grind Public Events since those reward 5 at the end.

Once you have all of the ingredients, put them into the oven that Eva gave you to make the Vanilla Blades. You only need to make one for Shaxx, so don’t worry about farming multiples of the same item.

