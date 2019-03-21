How to Kill the Armored Warrior in Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Unlike other From Software games, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice forces players to really switch up their playstyle on the fly. Many of the bosses posses unique abilities and specific counters that can make or break fights. The Armored Warrior is one of those bosses. Guarding a covered bridge, the player will encounter this foe and quickly realize they cannot deal any physical damage to him.

The catch is, the Armored Warrior’s posture meter slowly goes down, allowing you to deal “death” blows to this behemoth. While the death blow won’t directly kill the Armored Warrior, it will push him back. Your goal in this fight is to deal a death blow that knocks him off the bridge. This isn’t a glitch or exploit, the actual way to kill this foe is to shove his ass into a pit.

When the battle begins, stick to his side as much as possible. The Armored Warrior has some relatively big wind-ups, making it easy to dodge his shots. Keep whacking away and filling up his posture meter as the battle goes on. If you ever see him hunch over get away from the warrior. He is about to do a burst of quick attacks that will kill you if they hit.

Once his posture meter is almost filled, kite the Armored Warrior either onto the balcony or near a wall. Position him so his back is facing the edge and start attacking him again. After you can initiate a death blow, the shinobi will push him in whatever direction his back is facing. Use this to shove him over the edge and instantly kill this enemy!