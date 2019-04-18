Roblox Egg Hunt 2019 Based on Avengers: Endgame

Roblox is partnering with Disney to add an Avengers: Endgame-themed twist to the annual Egg Hunt, according to a press release sent to Heavy.

During the Roblox Egg Hunt 2019: Scrambled in Time, which starts today, players can find a total of 58 eggs hidden across over 40 games on the Roblox platform.

Players can start finding eggs at the special hub created just for the event, including six Avengers-themed eggs earned by solving puzzles within the hub. According to Roblox Chief Business Officer Craig Donato, players can use special powers in the hub to solve challenges and find the eggs. Finding all six eggs will award players with their very own Infinity Gauntlet they can put on their avatar. Players can find other Avengers-themed items for their avatar including Captain America’s shield, Black Widow’s electric batons and Captain Marvel’s mask and mohawk.

The Egg Hunt ends on May 6, 2019. Each egg players collect will unlock an exclusive reward they can keep even after the event is over.

Donato said that Avengers: Endgame was a perfect fit for Roblox.

“On the Roblox platform we give players the ability to imagine and become whoever they want through customizable avatars, and bring that virtual identity with them on various adventures as they collaborate and connect with friends in the millions of experiences on our platform,” Donato said. “We knew our players would love to have branded items from Avengers: Endgame and the timing is perfect with our annual Egg Hunt 2019: Scrambled in Time event launching this week ahead of the movie’s premier next week!”

Avengers: Endgame is releasing April 26, 2019.

