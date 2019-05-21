MTG Modern Horizons Introduces Horizon Canopy Land Cycle

With a new wave of spoilers hitting Magic: The Gathering’s latest set Modern Horizons, fans awoke this morning to a new cycle of lands. Based on the land card “Horizon Canopy,” these five lands adopt the same design and mechanics. Announced earlier today via a blog post on DailyMTG, the article previews five new cards coming to Modern Horizons.

In a format that boasts a ton of multi-colored decks, having your lands enter untapped is very important. While paying 1 life for colored mana may seem like a drawback, it’s not that high of a price for most decks. Players are already used to paying life for mana thanks to Fetch Lands and Shock Lands, so these “Canopy Lands” shouldn’t come as any surprise.

Here are the five new lands and the colors they produce:

Silent Clearing – Black/White

Sunbaked Cavern – Red/White

Waterlogged Grove – Blue/Green

Nurturing Peatland – Black/Green

Fiery Islet – Blue/Red

Keep in mind, these lands do not produce colorless mana so if you want to use them you’ll have to pay 1 life. Additionally, you can also pay a single mana and sacrifice a Canopy Land to draw a card. This is a fantastic way to dig through your deck if you are looking for a specific answer or flooded with lands. This will certainly be one of the major factors that go into adding utilizing these cards as they provide a little bit of flexibility.

With Modern Horizons' spoiler season in full swing

