Prime Day Video Games Deals 2019: Get a PS Mini for Under $20

Buy The PS Mini on Amazon Here

The PlayStation Mini didn’t set the world on fire at $69.99, but for under $20 it’s an absolute steal.

This beast of a mini machine comes packed with a massive 20 games. Here’s the full game list courtesy of GameSpot: Battle Arena Toshinden, Cool Boarders 2, Destruction Derby, Final Fantasy VII, Grand Theft Auto, Intelligent Qube, Jumping Flash, Metal Gear Solid, Mr Driller, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, Rayman, Resident Evil Director’s Cut, Revelations: Persona, Ridge Racer Type 4, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Syphon Filter, Tekken 3, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, Twisted Metal, and Wild Arms.

Given how difficult to get hold of some of those games are, $19.99 for the entire batch really is great value, and is almost certain to sellout very, very quickly. So get on it ASAP, yeah?

Other Prime Day video games deals 2019 include a PS4 Slim with Spider-Man and Horizon Complete Edition for $249.99, discounts on PS Plus, Pokemon Let’s Go for 50% off, to name but a few.

Also, if you’re after super cheap Fortnite gifts, we’ve got all the best Prime Day toy deals 2019 ready to go, too.

