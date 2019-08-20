Star Wars Battlefront 2 Roadmap Shows Support Up To 2020

A brand-new community transmission has dropped and it opened the floodgates on what to expect in Star Wars Battlefront 2 going forward.

This CT confirmed numerous things such as Clone Commandos, new B1 Battle Droid appearances, Felucia in September, a new online co-op mode with up to four players, Instant Action, and last but not least, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker content.

For those who were wanting to get out of the Clone Wars-era, the release of the final film in the Sequel Trilogy will be your ticket.

To coincide with this dump of new information, DICE revealed a new roadmap for the game that will take us through to the end of the year. What we don’t know is what comes next but with no more movies in the immediate future, the possibilities seem to be endless.

It’s possible we could revert back to more Clone Wars content or even dive into more Original Trilogy. The 2015 reboot of Battlefront focused entirely on the OT and fans have been asking for maps from that game and heroes like Director Krennic pretty much since the launch of Battlefront 2.

You can take a look at the roadmap below.

There’s a wealth of new content on the way so let’s break in down month by month just so players know what they are getting themselves into.

August

Venator and Dreadnaught maps playable in Heroes vs. Villains

Contextual Spawns

New appearances for B1 Battle Droid

September

Felucia

PvE Co-op mode

Clone Commando

Instant Action

October

Reinforcement appearances

New appearances

Special event

December

The Rise of Skywalker

There’s a lot to look forward to with the future of Battlefront 2 and it’s safe to say the game has almost completely been turned around since its disastrous launch nearly two years ago.

Few games have gone the way of the phoenix in recent memory so it’s nice to see Battlefront 2 get the opportunity.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.