Is the WoW Classic World Server Down?

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the World of Warcraft Classic and the wait is now over. The multiplayer game became available to gamers in the United States as of 6 p.m. ET on August 26.

WoW Classic first debuted in 2004. Blizzard Entertainment decided to give the game a retro reboot for its 15th anniversary, and the idea quickly caught on with fans. The company told CNN that more than two million players began creating characters in the leadup to tonight’s launch.

The excitement surrounding the game has many fans worried about long wait times and the possibility that Word of Warcraft’s servers will crash.

Here’s what you need to know.

Users Have Reported Long Waits Just to Log In to Begin Playing

Blizzard Entertainment announced a few days before today’s launch that it was adding new servers in order to prevent outages during launch day. According to DownDetector, that plan appeared to be successful at least within the first couple of hours of the WoW launch.

As of 8:20 p.m. ET, there have been a couple hundred outage reports, with the majority of the issues having to do with server connection.

But many users are having to wait before they can begin playing. Some people are reporting hour-long queues just to log in.

Starter Zones Are Crowded as Quest Completion Times Are Longer Than Anticipated

Once logged in, users are also discovering that specific quests are taking longer to complete than WoW anticipated. The number of players in the starting areas is far exceeding the quest timers. This means you’ll be standing around trying to kill some boars for quite a bit just to complete the quest.

Lower-end computers may also experience technical issues such as stuttering frame rates. Since the starter zones are so crowded, the game might crash on older machines.

How to Monitor WoW Server Statuses

One way to monitor whether the World of Warcraft servers are functioning properly is through a quick search on Twitter. Users can monitor whether it’s up or down in real-time on Twitter by just searching for WoW Classic Server. If the general sentiment is negative, it’s extremely likely that the world server is down.

As of 8:17 p.m. ET, all World of Warcraft Classic realms are online. You can check on the current statuses of the realms based on specific regions on the WoW website, here.